We’re likely a little while away from what we presume will be the OPPO Find X4 Pro’s release, though it’s expected to be OPPO’s 2022 flagship smartphone. There’s not a whole lot that we know about it just yet, but we’re fairly certain that it will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. On top of that, it will also be the first OPPO smartphone to pack the MariSilicon X chip — the company’s own chipset to handle image processing. Now though, we’re getting our first look at the OPPO Find X4 Pro. Keep in mind that this may actually be the OPPO Find X5 Pro if the company opts to skip the number four, as many companies (including now-merged company OnePlus a few years ago) sometimes do.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO