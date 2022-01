One of the highlights for many gaming fans has been E3 since its creation back in 1995. It was an event that gave fans a first glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming games and gave the media the opportunity to go hands-on with a variety of titles. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 has struggled to find its place in a world of publisher-held live streams and online events. While many had hoped that E3 would return in its classic format this year. However, it appears that those hopes of an in-person E3 2022 have vanished.

