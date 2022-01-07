ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Greenbrier Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7F1U_0dfNV2Ya00

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenbrier Companies beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $147.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.74 0.13 -0.37 -0.07

EPS Actual 0.98 0.69 -0.28 -0.30

Revenue Estimate 610.37M 489.44M 386.58M 481.03M

Revenue Actual 599.23M 450.14M 295.62M 402.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: OrganiGram Holdings Q1 Earnings

OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. OrganiGram Holdings beat estimated earnings by 85.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.003 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $9.50 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

TD Synnex: Q4 Earnings Insights

TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TD Synnex beat estimated earnings by 7.12%, reporting an EPS of $2.86 versus an estimate of $2.67, which did not surprise analysts. Revenue was up...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gbx#Greenbrier Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For CACI International

In the current market session, CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) is trading at $273.32, after a 0.1% decrease. However, over the past month, the stock spiked by 2.38%, and in the past year, by 14.31%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is overvalued, even if the company is not performing up to par in the current session.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

SciSparc Stock (SPRC): Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) – a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapies to treat disorders of the central nervous system – increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing that it has started to examine the possibility of including psychedelic compounds as potential drug candidates for its intellectual property portfolio.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Albertsons Companies Q3 Earnings

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Albertsons Companies beat estimated earnings by 33.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $15.39 billion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Celanese

Celanese (NYSE:CE) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Celanese has an average price target of $190.62 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $172.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Clorox (NYSE:CLX) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $152.33 versus the current price of Clorox at $179.71, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bernstein Initiates Coverage Of Several Industrial Stocks

The analyst started the U.S. multi-industry and electrical equipment sector "at a time of great uncertainty." He sees supply chain disruptions threatening revenue forecasts and inflation pressuring margins but believes "all of this is transitory." The analyst initiated Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Market Perform rating and a price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cowen Upgrades Allegheny To Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 19%) from $22. Khanna states that the Aerospace production "should see better days" in 2022 as de-stocking is over, A320/737Max rate hikes will occur, 787 deliveries should resume in the first half of the year, and travel passengers adapt to an endemic COVID world.
MARKETS
Benzinga

(LRCX) - Analyzing Lam Research Corporation's Short Interest

Lam Research Corporation's (NASDAQ:LRCX) short percent of float has fallen 3.4% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 1.99 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Abercrombie & Fitch

Technical analysis can help identify potential entry and exit points for a company. Yet it is the fundamentals behind the company that will dominate the price action in the long run. Therefore, when a company such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) provides forward guidance, it should be noted and followed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy