Greenbrier Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Greenbrier Companies beat estimated earnings by 52.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $147.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 4.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Greenbrier Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021

EPS Estimate 0.74 0.13 -0.37 -0.07

EPS Actual 0.98 0.69 -0.28 -0.30

Revenue Estimate 610.37M 489.44M 386.58M 481.03M

Revenue Actual 599.23M 450.14M 295.62M 402.99M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.