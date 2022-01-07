ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Frigid Friday conditions to stay with us!

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After yesterday’s winter storm, icy roads will be the the main concern for us in South Central Kentucky. All of our area saw snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 4-10 inches in some spots!. We’ll stay dry today with mostly sunny skies. However, frigid...

www.wbko.com

WBKO

Another cold day before warmer air moves in!

Temperatures will have trouble escaping the 30s later today despite the sunshine - so bundle up if outside!. Soaking rains through Sunday morning, then temps fall!. We're dealing with rapidly cooling conditions on Sunday, which could create some slick spots throughout south central Kentucky!. Frigid Friday!. Updated: Jan. 7, 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
