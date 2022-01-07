10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 19%) from $22. Khanna states that the Aerospace production "should see better days" in 2022 as de-stocking is over, A320/737Max rate hikes will occur, 787 deliveries should resume in the first half of the year, and travel passengers adapt to an endemic COVID world.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO