ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H9098_0dfNUVmx00
  • UBS cut the price target for Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) from $66 to $38. Kohl's shares fell 3.7% to $47.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler reduced Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) price target from $70 to $55. Chewy shares fell 2.7% to $51.44 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) from $431 to $383. Teleflex shares fell 0.5% to close at $326.86 on Thursday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) from $2,000 to $1,250. MercadoLibre shares dropped 1.8% to $1,136.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) from $55 to $40. Duck Creek Technologies shares rose 11.3% to $30.93 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS lowered the price target on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) from $68 to $37. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.5% to $33.11 in pre-market trading.
  • B of A Securities boosted Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) price target from $34 to $45. Discovery shares gained 4% to $26.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) price target from $18 to $15. Bed Bath & Beyond shares rose 2.9% to $14.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies raised The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) price target from $100 to $105. Trade Desk shares rose 3.4% to $79.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) price target from $165 to $145. Zimmer Biomet shares fell 0.7% to $127.98 in pre-market trading.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

B. Riley Beefs Up Intercept Target Price On Catalyst Rich 1H 2022

Analyst Mayank Mamtani sees a "catalyst rich" 1H of 2022 for the Company. The analyst notes the upcoming topline Phase 3 MAESTRONAFLD-1 study readout in F2/F3 pre-cirrhotic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and Phase 3 REVERSE study readout in F4 compensated cirrhotic NASH. Last Month, Intercept Pharmaceuticals withdrew its European marketing application seeking...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cowen Upgrades Allegheny To Outperform, Sees Sharp Upside

Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna upgraded Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) to Outperform from Market Perform and raised the price target to $23 (an upside of 19%) from $22. Khanna states that the Aerospace production "should see better days" in 2022 as de-stocking is over, A320/737Max rate hikes will occur, 787 deliveries should resume in the first half of the year, and travel passengers adapt to an endemic COVID world.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Corporation#Teleflex Incorporated#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Ubs#Kohl S Corporation#Kss#Chewy#Chwy#Tfx#Mercadolibre#Needham#Duck Creek Technologies#Anf#Discovery#Disca#Telsey Advisory Group#Bbby#Bed Bath Beyond#The Trade Desk#Ttd
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Tuesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.77% higher to $2,794.72 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.92% to 4,713.07 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.51% to 36,252.02. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $224.61 short of its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company reached on November 19th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
CharlotteObserver.com

IBM Downgraded to Sell by UBS, Price Target Cut

IBM (IBM) - Get International Business Machines Corporation Report shares will be left "vulnerable" over the next 12 months, according to a UBS analyst, who downgraded Big Blue to sell from neutral and slashes his price target to $124 from $136. Shares of the Armonk, NY company, which was recently...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Juniper Networks

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company’s business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Abercrombie & Fitch

Technical analysis can help identify potential entry and exit points for a company. Yet it is the fundamentals behind the company that will dominate the price action in the long run. Therefore, when a company such as Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE: ANF) provides forward guidance, it should be noted and followed.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bernstein Initiates Coverage Of Several Industrial Stocks

The analyst started the U.S. multi-industry and electrical equipment sector "at a time of great uncertainty." He sees supply chain disruptions threatening revenue forecasts and inflation pressuring margins but believes "all of this is transitory." The analyst initiated Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) with a Market Perform rating and a price...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for the IND application for BDTX-1535, a MasterKey inhibitor of EGFR for the treatment of glioblastoma and non-small cell lung cancer. Black Diamond Therapeutics said it expects to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
97K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy