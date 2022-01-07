ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production. EOG Resources Inc., one of the biggest U.S. shale oil producers, is ready to ramp up output as soon as this summer if the market demands it. The company has yet to resume pre-pandemic levels of production, but that...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 29

Sandra Irwin
4d ago

Trump had the oil industry exactly where it needed to be. then Biden came along and OPEC saw easy pickings. and took advantage

Reply(7)
4
Clarice Tinsley
5d ago

They mean they will ramp up production as long as they are sure they can get 80 bucks a barrel.

Reply(1)
4
Allen Buckner
4d ago

Your president is taking care of the high oil prices. Oh wait oil is back up to $80 a barrel now LOL

Reply
4
Related
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a nearly 11 million-barrel weekly rise in U.S. gasoline supplies

The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday reported a decline in weekly U.S. crude supplies, but inventories of gasoline climbed sharply, according to sources. The API reportedly said domestic crude supplies fell by 1.1 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7, while gasoline stockpiles saw a weekly increase of 10.9 million barrels and distillate supplies rose by about 3 million barrels. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 1.6 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for weekly supply increases of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices held onto the day's gains in the electronic trading session, after the API data. February West Texas Intermediate crude was at $81.28 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $81.22 on the New York Mercantile Exchange. February gasoline traded at $2.349 a gallon, down slightly from the $2.357 settlement.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Shale#Oil Company#Eog Resources Inc#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Pre Covid#Diamondback Energy Inc#Devon Energy Corp
rigzone.com

Global Oil And Gas Investments To Reach $628B In 2022

An analysis by Rystad Energy projects overall oil and gas investments to rise to $628 billion this year from $602 billion in 2021. An analysis by Rystad Energy projects overall oil and gas investments will rise 4 percent to $628 billion this year from $602 billion in 2021. A significant...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Down as Stronger Dollar Reduces Commodities Appeal

Oil fell for a second session, hit by risk averse sentiment across asset classes and as traders weighed the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in China. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York closed 0.9% lower, as a stronger dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Stocks were on pace for their longest losing streak since September as prospects for higher rates and inflation rattled global markets. Investors also focused on China, which is continuing to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Restoration of oil production in both Libya and Kazakhstan added to the downward pressure.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crude Oil Dips as Supply Disruptions Ease, China Worries Grow

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Monday as supply problems dissipated in Kazakhstan and Libya eased, while concerns grew about the rapid rise of Omicron cases in China, the second largest economy in the world. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, settled down 67 cents, or 0.9%, at $78.23...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil prices steady as supply concerns offset Omicron fears

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices were little changed on Monday as concerns over oil supply from Kazakhstan and Libya were offset by demand fears stoked by the rapid global rise in Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $81.64 a barrel at 1442 GMT while U.S....
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

European Power Prices Down as More LNG Offers Relief

The slide in prices over the past few days will offer relief to energy intensive companies and many millions of homes across the region. European electricity prices plunged as increasing supplies of liquefied natural gas is easing the region’s energy crunch. German power for next month fell for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

Oil approaches $82, with demand recovery seen on track

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose to nearly $82 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by tight supply and hopes that rising coronavirus cases and the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail a global demand recovery. A lack of capacity in some countries has meant that supply additions by the...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Oil Rides Into 2022 on Bullish Wave

The commodity is threatening to intensify the inflationary pain felt by major consumers. Oil has started off 2022 with a bang. A market that was supposed to suffer a ballooning surplus instead surpassed $80 a barrel last week as global demand shrugs off the omicron variant, while a host of supply constraints hit producers from Canada to Russia.
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at the places to keep an eye on geopolitically, colder temperatures in the U.S., attempts to hit $85 per barrel and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
ENERGY INDUSTRY

