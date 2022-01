The 2022 NFL Draft order is set now that Week 18 is in the books, and the immediate winner (as we’ve known for a while) is the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, who are already a playoff team, are boasting an astonishing three first rounds picks this year as a product of a two smart trades. Philadelphia not only has its own top pick, but Miami’s (which it got through a pre-draft trade in 2021), and Indianapolis’, coming from the deal for Carson Wentz. While none of the picks are in the Top 10, the 2022 class is deep and this could be a defining moment for Philadelphia to find significant upgrades. That could be major for a team that’s already good.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO