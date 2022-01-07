MMSD offering 15,000 COVID tests this weekend

MADISON, Wis. — Time is running out before Madison schools lose thousands of COVID tests.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has given 15,000 PCR tests to the district, but those tests expire on Monday; which is why district officials are urging people to get tested now.

While the announcement comes on short notice, MMSD officials said that’s going to have to be the norm for a while, due to a national testing shortage stemming from a busy holiday season and the Omicron variant.

As of Friday morning, six testing sites will be open on Saturday and Sunday, with pre-registration online encouraged but not required.

For a full list of testing locations, times, and pre-registration information, click or tap here .

