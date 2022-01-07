ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1gpG_0dfNTfd800
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares increased by 51.5% to $9.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $861.1 million.
  • Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares rose 21.26% to $2.11. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) shares increased by 14.73% to $20.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 billion.
  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) shares increased by 6.72% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares rose 5.87% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $48.9 million.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings (NYSE:DNA) shares increased by 5.07% to $7.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.

Losers

  • Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) stock fell 9.9% to $1.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares decreased by 9.1% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $64.4 million.
  • Lixte Biotech Holdings (NASDAQ:LIXT) shares declined by 7.21% to $2.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.3 million.
  • Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) stock fell 7.11% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $38.6 million.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) shares declined by 6.82% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
  • Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) stock decreased by 6.14% to $6.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

