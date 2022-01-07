Missing 6-year-old NC boy found safe after AMBER Alert

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A missing 6-year-old boy from Jacksonville, N.C. was found safe Friday after he was last a day earlier.

According to Jacksonville Public Safety, Amari Gabriel Christiansen was found a block from his home.

Officers said Christiansen told police he was hiding under a house and fell asleep.

Investigators said he came out because he was hungry and walked up to a neighbor who alerted police.

Christiansen has last been seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Holiday City Moblie Park, located on Corbin Street.

“In the last 24 hours, more than 100 officers and public safety professionals from local, state and federal agencies have worked tirelessly to locate Amari Gabriel Christiansen,” said Chief Mike Yaniero. “We are extremely grateful for their efforts that elated that there was a positive outcome in this case. The outpouring of support in our local community by groups, churches, volunteers, neighbors and others is a testament to the great citizens of this community.”

Investigators said they are still working to determine Christiansen’s exact movements over the previous 24 hours.

