Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing is a very good simulator and it just got that little bit better, with update 1.4.0 out now bringing some major improvements. Going back to the drawing board for the physics system, LuGus Studios decided to rely less on Unity's built-in physics with their new flight controller, the result is that overall in many places it should perform better. Something that also sounds fancy is a new " A.I. PID tune feature" that will adjust "itself based on the system's performance for a perfectly tuned setup in light" but you can still tune things manually.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO