James Ham of ESPN 1320 reports that Kings center, Richaun Holmes, is now out of the league’s health and safety protocols. Holmes last played for the Kings on Dec. 31, which means he’s missed six straight games since then for Sacramento. Ham also adds that Holmes is doubtful for tomorrow’s home game against the Lakers. Sacramento’s won just one game since Holmes was sidelined, so you have to be somewhat concerned about their chances against the Lakers. The Kings are currently 16-27 on the season and now 1.5 games out of the tenth and final playoff play-in spot.

NBA ・ 12 HOURS AGO