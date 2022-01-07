ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

By Justin Springham
mobileworldlive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCES returned to the halls of the Las Vegas Convention Centre...

www.mobileworldlive.com

Comments / 0

mobileworldlive.com

SK Hynix tipped for Qualcomm AI chip partnership

SK Hynix vice chairman and CEO Park Jung-ho told The Korea Herald at CES 2022 it is working on plans to jointly invest with sister company SK Telecom (SKT) and US-based Qualcomm to develop energy-efficient AI chips. Park reportedly stated he will discuss the matter with Qualcomm and was keen...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

T-Mobile acquires interactive video provider

T-Mobile US acquired Octopus Interactive for an undisclosed sum, part of a push by the operator to grow its advertising business. Octopus Interactive operates video screens inside Uber and Lyft vehicles, offering advertising, games, driver details and weather reports. T-Mobile stated Octopus Interactive has the largest such network of screens...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

SKT, Qualcomm confirm 5G talks

SK Telecom (SKT) confirmed affiliate executives met with Qualcomm president and CEO Cristiano Amon (pictured, left) at CES 2022 to discuss cooperating on a variety of ICT initiatives including semiconductors and 5G. Park Jung-ho, vice chairman and CEO of SK Square and SK Hynix (pictured right), led the talks which...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Honor enters foldable fray

CEO George Zhao (pictured) unveiled the Honor Magic V alongside the latest version of its Magic UI software at an event in China yesterday (10 January). The release will see Honor join big names including Samsung, Huawei, Lenovo and Oppo in launching foldable handsets. Zhao noted Honor designed the device...
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Meta lays out challenge to Giphy sale order

The UK’s Competition Appeal Tribunal released a summary of Meta Platforms’ application to appeal an order for it to sell graphics maker Giphy, with the technology giant challenging the decision on six separate grounds. Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram was told in November 2021 it must...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

App Store to accept third-party payments in Korea

Apple revealed plans to comply with new rules in South Korea by allowing developers to provide third-party options for in-app payment in the App Store, The Korea Herald reported. In a proposal to the Korea Communications Commission (KCC), Apple offered an alternative payment system at a lower fee than the...
CELL PHONES
mobileworldlive.com

Dish puts Swieringa in charge of wireless push

Dish Network named John Swieringa president and COO of Dish Wireless, giving the executive responsibility for the company’s MVNO business and the operation of a greenfield 5G network it is building. Swieringa (pictured) is also group president of retail wireless, a position he has held since June 2020. In...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia, Comcast Strike New Cable Carriage Deal

WarnerMedia and Comcast have come to terms on a new carriage deal, keeping WarnerMedia’s channels on Comcast cable systems for years to come. The deal covers TBS, TNT, CNN, Cartoon Network, TruTV, TCM and the other WarnerMedia channels, but it also includes CNN+, the upcoming streaming service. Comcast “plans to make CNN+ available to its Xfinity customers via its Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and XClass TV platforms later in 2022,” the companies said Monday. The app will be available as an add-on to Xfinity customers. Separately, a WarnerMedia source said that the company also recently renewed its carriage deal with Altice, though...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Starlink to refund deposits to India customers – report

Satellite internet provider Starlink was ordered by the Indian government to refund deposits made by customers as the venture has not received a licence to operate in the country, Reuters reported. The satellite broadband arm of Elon Musk’s SpaceX had racked up more than 5,000 orders for its planning satellite...
BUSINESS
allaccess.com

KMXB (Mix 94.1)/Las Vegas' Heather Collins Tapped With APD/PM Drive Stripes; Brand Manager J Love Moves To Middays

ALL ACCESS has learned that AUDACY's Hot AC KMXB (Mix 94.1)/LAS VEGAS has promoted Midday personality HEATHER COLLINS to APD and PM Drive Host. Brand Manager J LOVE will move from Nights to Middays to cover her slot. The promotion comes just a week after former PM Drive Host and APD SHAWN TEMPESTA announced he was leaving the station after over 15 years (NET NEWS 12/23).
ENTERTAINMENT
mobileworldlive.com

Airtel-Hughes satellite venture gets green light

A joint venture between Bharti Airtel and Hughes Network Systems to deliver satellite internet services in India was approved by local authorities, clearing it to join an increasingly competitive rural broadband segment. The venture was announced in May 2019. It will operate as Hughes Communications India and combines the very...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

US ITC confirms Sonos victory in Google row

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) finalised a decision to award Sonos a win in a patent infringement dispute with Google over use of the former’s audio technology in the latter’s devices. In a decision yesterday (6 January) the ITC said Google was found to have broken rules...
BUSINESS
mobileworldlive.com

Real-time decisions in Telecommunications

The Telecommunications industry is more and important than ever in consumers lives, and decisions made now will influence the future of the industry. • First, the transition from 4G to 5G and the wider rollout of fibre broadband services. • Second, the pandemic has changed customers’ usage patterns. •...
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Luxury toaster maker suspends smartphone sales

Japanese kitchenware specialist Balmuda paused sales of its first smartphone after less than two months, citing issues related to meeting technical standards. The company, best known for selling high-end toasters, informed customers on its website it would be temporarily halting sales of its JPY104,800 ($907.68) mobile handset on its own sales channels and through partner SoftBank Corp.
CELL PHONES
FXStreet.com

Mixed results: Mixed markets [Video]

US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Down at 96.115. Energies: Feb '22 Crude is Down at 76.91. Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 14 ticks and trading at 157.08. Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 11 ticks Lower and trading at 4782.00. Gold:...
MARKETS

