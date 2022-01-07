ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Frigid start Friday, more temperature improvements Saturday

By Ronelle Williams
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

Even though the snow has stopped, we should still be mindful of some snow and icy spots still on the ground.

Central Kansas winds have eased up but a breeze to the west has picked back up. Wind chills to start the day are bitter in the single digits and below zero.

We will also start the day with a few clouds around but more sun shines through during the afternoon. Central Kansas winds will turn breezy but the wind direction will be out of the southeast. This will help temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s.

Many of us should be able to see highs get above freezing. We will notice signs of the arctic chill loosening its grip during the overnight as well. We will drop back down below freezing after dark but lows will not be as frigid.

We will warm even more into the 50s Saturday. Another quick boundary will erase some of that warmth by Sunday. We will keep a slight chill in the air next week but highs will be above average.

When it comes to moisture, we will be lacking in that department. There is a chance of a few raindrops or snowflakes Saturday to the east and west. However, most of us are expected to stay dry. There will be some moisture nearby toward the latter part of next week. This is something that the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring over the coming days.

KSN News

Tuesday’s prep hoop scores

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Here are Tuesday night’s prep hoop scores: Girls’ scores Andover Central 69, Arkansas City 18 Argonia 62, Burden Central 26 Berean Academy 49, Sedgwick 20 Bishop Carroll 51, Wichita Northwest 21 Bluestem 33, Neodesha 23 Buhler 53, El Dorado 22 Burrton 41, Cunningham 20 Chapman, 41, Beloit 30 Circle 40, Winfield […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Larned official remembers friend in Saturday’s double homicide

LARNED, Kan. (KSNW) – For Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, the reality of losing longtime friend Shala Smith and her 12-year-old son, Carver, is still sinking in. “Everyone is struggling with this,” said McNett. On Saturday, Larned police located three bodies, including that of Smith and her son. Shala Smith was a longtime worker at […]
LARNED, KS
KSN News

Will Sedgwick County bring back the mask mandate?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the positivity rate rises, the city and county are discussing ways to slow the spread. Is a mask mandate back on the table? Community leaders said a mask mandate is unlikely. Instead, masks are highly encouraged. Vaccines, according to doctors, are the best way to fight this new wave of […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

