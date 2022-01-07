ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is Hannah Wissmann's age compared to Counting On's Jeremiah?

By Helen Williams
realitytitbit.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article19 Kids and Counting was one of TLC’s most popular shows. The show aired from 2008 until 2015 and was followed by Counting On which ran from 2015 until 2020. The focus of both shows was The Duggar family, who have had mega reality TV fame given that they’ve been on...

www.realitytitbit.com

Comments / 12

K Sumerel
5d ago

She should have said "No, a thousand times, no!" We don't need more Duggars in the world!

Reply(1)
6
Christina Gregerson Rodriguez
4d ago

Two errors in this article. The mom’s name is Michelle not Mary. Second if they have 19 kids he can’t have 10 siblings older and 10 younger.

Reply(2)
2
US Magazine

Jeremiah Duggar Is Engaged to Hannah Wissmann 3 Months After Announcing Courtship: ‘I Cannot Wait to Marry You’

Ready to wed! After a whirlwind courtship, Jeremiah Duggar is engaged to Hannah Wissmann. The Arkansas native, 23, announced the news on Thursday, January 6, with an Instagram post that included several photos of him popping the question. “She said YES!!!!” he wrote of his new fiancée, 26. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!”
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Noelle from I Am Jazz, does she have Instagram?

I Am Jazz fans appear to be in love with Jazz Jenning’s friend Noelle, judging by Twitter. But many are wondering where the TLC star is in 2022. Jazz, her friends and family have all started in the show for seven seasons now, so let’s find out more about who is still in the cast…
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar Blasts Critics: You're Just a Bunch of Sad Losers!

Now, we're no experts on the Bible, but the Duggars certainly are. And we think Jessa might have skipped that part about "turning the other cheek." The mother of four has been quick to anger lately, and she's been letting her social media followers know exactly how she feels about their snide remarks.
CELEBRITIES
Jeremiah
Jim Bob Duggar
realitytitbit.com

Who is Gaynor Scott from Inside Dubai Playground of the Rich?

Inside Dubai: Playground of the Rich is a BBC documentary that provides viewers with a glimpse into what life is like for the mega wealthy. The series airs in three parts from Monday, January 3rd 2022. All kinds of people, from nightclub owners, to a former Miss Great Britain winner and art dealers are flocking to Dubai for one reason another and their lives are being featured on the show.
WORLD
realitytitbit.com

Get to know Amy Anzel from The Apprentice 2022 on Instagram

The best business brains in Britain have officially entered the boardroom as The Apprentice is back. The hunt is on for Lord Alan Sugar’s newest mentee and there are 16 hopeful contestants competing for top stop in series 19. Get ready to hear the Amstrad founder shout the words...
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Who are the Hype House founders and is the house shut down?

Netflix’s new release Hype House takes a look at the lives of the young people behind some of social media’s most successful accounts. Lil Huddy, Mia Hayward and many more TikTok stars create content from a huge mansion (AKA the Hype House) in California. However, all may not...
BUSINESS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Is Lori Harvey Pregnant? She Sparks Baby No.1 Rumors With Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

Is she pregnant? Lori Harvey sparked rumors that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan. While ringing in the new year, Lori shared a boomerang video of her and the Creed actor dressed up for their New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31, 2021. She captioned the since-expired Instagram Story clip, “baby daddy,” igniting fan speculation over a possible pregnancy.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Slams NeNe Leakes for Posting Photos Of Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

It has been a little over three months since the passing of Nene Leake’s late-husband, Gregg Leakes. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans watched some of Gregg’s early battle with colon cancer during season 11 in 2018. At the time, many questioned Nene’s support of her husband. Now, it feel like it’s all hands on deck to support and […] The post Dr. Heavenly Kimes Slams NeNe Leakes for Posting Photos Of Her New Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

