Chicago pastor joins voting rights hunger strike on anniversary of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 4 days ago

On the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack against the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump, 25 faith leaders from around the country announced they are going on a hunger strike for voting rights.

SEE ALSO | Illinois rallies, vigils mark 1 year anniversary of US Capitol riot

Among them is the pastor of Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.

"There's some real strong support on both sides of the aisle," said Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III. "People believe that everyone should have the right to vote and there should be no obstacle to anyone trying to vote."

Democrats in Congress have rallied around two voting rights bills with Republicans blocking both. Some Republican senators have said they are considering more limited changes to the election certification process, which was interrupted by the 2021 attack.

Comments / 13

Steveo Bee
4d ago

The Chicago ABC digital team seem to be retards too. What does this have to do with the capital protests? This is what happens when our education system fails. You have to hire retards 🤦‍♀️

Reply
10
Johnny Rotton
4d ago

What about a hunger strike for all the businesses that lost everything from all the riots and car jacking that are going on

Reply(1)
11
can’t change Mother Nature
4d ago

Yet nothing for the innocent children who die every day because of criminals on the street. What about all the current crime car jacking, mob action, looting. Businesses line up the a group of people and protect yourself.

Reply
7
 

