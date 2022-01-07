ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
History Lesson: Mahomes, Hill scored touchdowns for first time in same college game

By Juan Cisneros
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Before quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were breaking records in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform, they were playing Division I football in the Big 12, working their way up in hopes of getting drafted to the NFL.

Chiefs fans have watched in awe as Mahomes and Hill have made big plays with the Chiefs since 2018. Few however may know the history of two of the league’s most dynamic players playing in the same game when they each found the end zone for the first time as D-I college athletes.

Rewind the clock back to Sept. 25, 2014.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys hosed the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the two programs began conference play for the season.

‘We can be better’: Mahomes says Chiefs still improving ahead of season finale, playoffs

Hill was wearing the orange and black of Oklahoma State after transferring from Garden City Community College.

Mahomes was in red and black as a freshman on the sidelines for the Red Raiders.

In the third quarter, the Cowboys were leading 28-21 when quarterback Daxx Garman found Hill deep for a 50-yard touchdown, his first and only touchdown of the season.

Hill would be cut from the program in December due to off-the-field issues.

Red Raiders starting quarterback Davis Webb was injured late in the game, ushering the start of Mahomes’ career at the collegiate level.

In the fourth quarter, Mahomes found wide receiver Jakeem Grant for a 4-yard touchdown, Mahomes’ first of many with Texas Tech.

In a twist of faith, both Mahomes and Hill found the end zone for the first time in their D-I collegiate careers as opponents at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Little did the two players know that three years later, they would be wearing the same colors and be standing on the same sideline, and a year after that, they would begin the a historic stretch of offensive football with the Kansas City Chiefs.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletes#History Lesson#American Football#The Red Raiders#The Kansas City Chiefs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
