Furth Stimulus Check 2022: What's The Latest From Congress?

Business Times
 4 days ago

Coronavirus stimulus checks could be on their way again.

According to The Washington Post, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have held early discussions about a new round of potential coronavirus stimulus expenditure, particularly with the Omicron strain sweeping through the U.S.

Millions of dollars have been authorized to support a variety of businesses - including restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms, and even minor league sports teams - that are facing another possible hit to their already-troubled balance sheets as a result of the pandemic's evolution.

Per Reuters, the White House said it is in frequent contact with lawmakers regarding a new round of stimulus.

deseret.com

Why new coronavirus stimulus checks could come soon

A new round of coronavirus stimulus could be on the way. Democratic and Republican lawmakers have held early discussions about a new round of potential coronavirus stimulus spending, especially with the omicron variant surging through the United States, according to The Washington Post. The relief would specifically help businesses such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Lawmakers Discussing Coronavirus Stimulus Checks To Businesses as Omicron Rages

The third round of stimulus checks was released in March last year. However, lawmakers were ambiguous about issuing further relief. Today with COVID-19 surging and the Omicron variant breaking all records, several Congress and the White House members are now weighing another round of stimulus. This time the coronavirus stimulus checks to businesses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
Gazette

U.S. lawmakers weigh new COVID-19 stimulus funding -report

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers are discussing another possible round of COVID-19 stimulus spending for businesses, seeking to blunt the impact of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Early efforts by Democratic and Republican lawmakers have focused primarily on authorizing billions of dollars to help businesses...
CONGRESS & COURTS
syracuse.com

Will there be another stimulus check because of omicron variant?

The rising case numbers of COVID-19 that have been attributed to the omicron variant have left some wondering if the federal government will distribute a fourth round of direct payments in the form of a stimulus check. In the past, the imminent or ongoing threat of another wave of COVID-19...
BUSINESS
The Fiscal Times

Another Round of Covid Stimulus?

Good Wednesday evening! Let's talk about stimulus, past and maybe future, today. And, as Washington prepares for the one-year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, we'll highlight a proposal for government investment to fight extremism. Lawmakers Float Another Round of Business Stimulus. As the omicron variant of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Times

The Business Times is a trusted source of real-time news, intelligence, and analysis on the forces reshaping China and global economy.

