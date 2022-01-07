Coronavirus stimulus checks could be on their way again.

According to The Washington Post, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have held early discussions about a new round of potential coronavirus stimulus expenditure, particularly with the Omicron strain sweeping through the U.S.

Furth Stimulus Check 2022: What's The Latest From Congress? Business Times

Millions of dollars have been authorized to support a variety of businesses - including restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms, and even minor league sports teams - that are facing another possible hit to their already-troubled balance sheets as a result of the pandemic's evolution.

Per Reuters, the White House said it is in frequent contact with lawmakers regarding a new round of stimulus.