Take a look inside the new driverless bullet train China just unveiled for the Olympics, which transports passengers at nearly 220 miles per hour

Beijing has unveiled a driverless bullet train that will ferry passengers between its Olympic venues. Shi Jiamin/VCG via Getty Images

Beijing has unveiled a spanking new driverless bullet train called the Fuxing.

The train will ferry passengers to and from Olympic venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou at speeds of 217 miles per hour.

The bullet train also has a fully-equipped broadcast studio on board for journalists to use.

China is pulling out all the stops for the Beijing Games, unveiling a new bullet train just for the Olympics.

The driverless Fuxing bullet train travels at speeds of 217 miles per hour and can carry 564 passengers per trip in its eight carriages. It is being put on the tracks just in time for the Beijing Games, to ferry passengers along the 108-mile journey between the Chinese capital and satellite venues in the city of Zhangjiakou,

According to the state-linked Xinhua News, the train was custom-made for the Beijing Games. It comes outfitted with a 5G-linked broadcast studio from which journalists can broadcast.

Xinhua reported that the train would take just 50 minutes to move its passengers from Beijing's downtown district to the Olympic venues in Zhangjiakou, down from three hours via a regular express train.

Construction on the railway began in 2018, per state-linked media outlet CGTN . The Beijing-Zhangjiakou connection was completed in 2019.

A separate Xinhua video tour of the train's interior also showed special lockers where athletes taking the train can stow their ski equipment.

The bullet train not only travels at 350 kilometers per hour, but also has a 5G streaming studio on board from which journalists can broadcast their reports. Lyu Biao/VCG via Getty Images

"To have so much advanced technology brought together on this train, and to present it in front of the world, this shows China's comprehensive strengths in terms of the train system," Zhu Yan, deputy director with at the train's maker, CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., told the state-linked Global Times on Thursday.

The Beijing Olympic Games are set to kick off on February 4, 2022 . The country plans to implement a "closed-loop" bubble , where athletes, officials, broadcasters, and journalists alike will be able to move only within designated locales.