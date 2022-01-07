ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Cajun Navy, police across two states help capture escaped inmate in South Mississippi

By Natchez Democrat Staff
 4 days ago
Adams County inmate Tyrone Williams, age 21, escaped in the Washington community near Logtown Road at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said.

Resources from across state lines were called in to aid Adams County Sheriff’s Office in the quick capture of an inmate who walked away from trash pickup duty on Thursday morning.

Adams County Sheriff Travis patten said Tyrone Williams, who was charged with three counts of burglary of a dwelling in December, took off into the woods on foot near Logtown Road in the Washington community.

Patten issued an alert of his escape quickly after it happened at 9:30 a.m., telling the public to be on the lookout for Williams wearing an orange inmate jumpsuit.

Just before noon, deputies caught Williams near the woods line close to the old Jefferson College, still on foot, Patten said. The search lasted approximately two hours.

“He gave up,” Patten said of Williams.

Patten said several agencies assisted, including the United Cajun Navy, Adams County Emergency Management, State Police and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Both manpower and drones were used.

“(Mississippi Emergency Management Agency) was in route with a drone,” Patten said after Williams was captured. “EMA Director Robert Bradford called for them. A helicopter (from Baton Rouge) was also in route courtesy of Premier Search and Rescue.”

Patten thanked all of the assisting agencies and the Natchez Police Department for taking calls as ACSO’s deputies worked on the search.

“It was a great collaborative effort,” he said.

Patten said Williams would be charged with simple escape in addition to his current charges.

Louisiana deputy kills armed man while looking for kidnapping suspect

State police in Louisiana say a sheriff’s deputy in Baton Rouge shot and killed a person who brandished a weapon at an apartment complex. A Sunday state police news release says 25-year-old Deaughn Willis was shot Saturday morning as Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s deputies were looking for a kidnapping suspect Saturday. It was not clear whether or how Willis was related to the kidnapping investigation.
Police say Alabama man used phone app to arrange kidnap, rape of woman

A man in Alabama was accused of trying to hire someone on a phone app to kidnap and rape a Wisconsin woman he met online, federal court documents show. Matthias Jacob Edward Mann, 22, was arrested last week in the north Alabama town of Hartselle on charges of attempted kidnapping and attempted coercion after a person who he believed was willing to assault a woman turned out to be a police officer working undercover online, according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent.
ALABAMA STATE
U.S. Attorney to criminals: We are ‘coming for you.’ Effort aims to crush crime in Mississippi’s capital city.

Federal and local law officers are embarking on a new initiative aimed at curbing crime in Mississippi’s capital city. Officials from several agencies outlined the Jackson program at a Thursday news conference. The “Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction Program” has already begun, and law officers promised many more arrests in 2022.
Ex-convict jailed after leading Mississippi narcotic agents on high-speed pursuit

A high-speed chase at times exceeding 100 miles per hour has ended with the arrest of a Sandersville man on multiple charges. Dalton Hunter Lightsey, 27, was arrested by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents and has been charged with Felony Eluding; Possession Of Meth With Intent To Distribute While In Possession Of A Firearm; Ex-Con In Possession Of A Firearm; Resisting Arrest.
