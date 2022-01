CES 2022 has been filled with tons of computing gear and gadgets to clutter our houses — but what about tech to clean it up? That’s where Bob comes in. Bob is a compact dishwasher that isn’t trying to be anything more than it is. The Daan Tech creation is intelligent, yes, but it’s not “smart” as in voice-activated and app-connected. Its most important features are really just innovations that make it stand out from your traditional dishwasher — like 24 color combinations and using barely any water.

