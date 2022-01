In the quiet week leading up to Christmas, the Irish government said it plans to start selling off part of its 71% share of Allied Irish Banks (AIB). Over the course of the next month, slightly over 3% of the equity will be placed on the market, and, if it goes well, we can expect to see the rest of the shares steadily sold off over the next few years. This raises a question: why don’t the British banks make a move and buy it up?

