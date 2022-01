In a game that featured 16 lead changes and 15 ties, the Oklahoma City Thunder loses a nail-biter against the Washington Wizards, 122-118. This was one of the Thunder’s better offensive performances of the season as the 118 points are the second-most points scored by the team in a game. It was an eventually distributed scoring game as six players reached double digits with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 32 points — the most he has scored in two weeks.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO