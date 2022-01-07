ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The new Dolce Vita looks like a blast from the past. Its owner just wants diners to be happy again.

By Food critic
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnrated during the pandemic. Anyone missing the carefree days before covid-19 crashed our collective party might do themselves a favor and book a table at Dolce Vita Coastal Mediterranean Cuisine, the vibrant new fusion restaurant from Washington restaurateur Med Lahlou. Starting with a big oval communal table with sunken wine coolers,...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laredo Morning Times

The New Orient Express La Dolce Vita Train Is a 5-Star Italian Hotel on Rails

The renderings of the highly anticipated La Dolce Vita train are in, and it certainly appears that the newest (and poshest) offering from Orient Express is worthy of the hype. A successor to the 150-year-old original luxury Orient Express train, La Dolce Vita is officially set to begin service in Italy for the first time in nearly 50 years in 2023. Comprised of six trains, La Dolce Vita will traverse 14 regions and three international destinations, offering unprecedented passage through the Italian landscape.
TRAFFIC
weddingchicks.com

Dreamy Dolce Vita Wedding In A Tuscan Villa

The one-year wait was well worth it when these two finally got to tie the knot in this epic Tuscan villa. From the outdoor ceremony to the garden portrait session, they really made the most of the entire location. The original pastel frescos added a special touch to the getting-ready photos as well! This beautifully styled wedding truly captured the essence of la dolce vita.
LIFESTYLE
we-heart.com

A new neighbourhood diner in much-loved Neal’s Yard looks to Moorish Spain and North Africa with oodles of passion and authenticity...

Taking design cues from backstreet Andalusian bars to Casablancan twentieth-century design and airy Moroccan courtyards, The Barbary Next Door is a convivial neighbourhood restaurant and wine bar located in the much-loved Neal’s Yard courtyard. Diners can enjoy a menu that nods to Moorish Spain and North African cooking, dishes...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
EatingWell

Aldi's New Cookware Looks Just Like the Popular Our Place Pan—but It's Only $25

Since the holiday season has come and gone, chances are, you spotted the Our Place Always Pan on at least one gift guide. The cult-favorite pan has earned more than 14,000 five-star reviews and has fans raving, "This pan is amazing! I use it every single day. Frying, sautéing, reheating, steaming, boiling, it does it all. It truly is the best!"
RETAIL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Winter Sun: A Caribbean Experience with a side of ‘Dolce Vita’

An exciting new partnership between one of the world’s most luxurious private islands, COMO Parrot Cay in Turks & Caicos, and Italy’s chicest hotel Le Sirenuse in Positano, gives discerning travelers one more reason to hop on a flight to the Caribbean this winter. From January 20th to...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

My winter of love: I was on holiday with my boyfriend – and the B&B owner told me a horrifying home truth

Back in 2008, I lived in New York. I wasn’t a total stranger to North American winters – my stepmother is from Michigan, and the one and only time she persuaded me to go on a family sledging outing I was so cold I bailed and went back to sit in the car, like the moody teenager I most definitely was. But I’d never been on the continent for an entire winter. I bought a gigantic army surplus parka and resigned myself to months of wading through freezing slush, alternated with sitting in my studio apartment at night with the windows open because the ancient radiators had one setting: on. That was until I read an article in the New York Times travel section about upstate getaways. The mere mention of a charming B&B overlooking the Delaware River, where you could watch nesting eagles on a nearby bluff while sipping cognac, was all it took. Manhattan’s dreary ice-bound streets slipped away momentarily, and I imagined myself on that very deck. I was in a long-distance relationship at the time, and what, I reasoned, could be more romantic than such a weekend?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Peter Greenberg Travel News

Dog-Friendly Hotels

If you believe your dog is a member of your family, then you want your four legged friend to travel with you. This has always been complicated and may now be even moreso because of COVID-19. But there are a number of hotels that have remained truly dog-friendly. The W...
PETS
ARTnews

Basquiat Biopic Planned, D.C. Museum Collects Capitol Riot Material, and More: Morning Links for January 6, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE ART OF POLITICS. Today is the one-year anniversary of the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the Washington Post, Peggy McGlone looks at how the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., has worked to preserve artifacts like protest signs from that infamous day. “It will help future generations understand how fragile democracy is, and certainly was that day,” the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, told the paper. Meanwhile, Italy is sending a fragment it owns of the Parthenon to Greece as part of a four-year exchange, which could keep the heat on Britain to return its Parthenon marbles,...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

Jimmy Choos, drones, and a dog called Beyoncé: The bizarre items left behind at Travelodge hotels

Travelodge has revealed a list of the most bizarre items left behind by its guest in the past year, and they include designer shoes, an ancient coin collection, and a dog named Beyoncé.The hotel chain has 582 hotels across the UK. Its list of lost items, taken from every hotel, also included a drone, six-foot feathered angel wings, an ancient coin collection and a single Jimmy Choo shoe.A suitcase full of Blackpool rock was also found at the Travelodge in South Promenade.Meanwhile, in Bournemouth, staff found a dress made from postcards, and at Rhyl Seafront Travelodge in North Wales, they...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diners#Food Drink#Ghibellina#Lupo Verde#Lupo Pizzeria
The Retro Bliss

The US Banned Sliced Bread

People love food and wherever you go in the world, that’s one of the topics that you can easily talk to anyone about regardless of your cultural differences. Here in the United States, we’ve had a very old saying for a long time, which is the best thing since sliced bread.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Spain
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
toddrickallen.com

Happy New Year From Toddrickallen!

At this time of year, I like to say a heart-felt thank you to all who read and support this blog. What a year 2021 has been. I know I’m not alone in looking forward to a more hopeful 2022. We’ve all had to learn how to live with change, including in the LA food scene. But regardless of what’s to come, I’ll still be here as your trusted source for Westside food news. I wish you all a safe, healthy, delicious New Year!
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

One of the World’s Best Chefs Wants to Teach You How to Cook With Fire

While known in culinary circles for years, many people’s first introduction to acclaimed chef Francis Mallmann was the first season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table. The Argentine chef charmed viewers by telling the story of eschewing classic fine dining to cook with live fire. It’s a patient and romantic way to cook, forcing you to be actively engaged in order to tame the ever-shifting nature of the flames. He’s cooking in embers, hanging meats above fire, leaning whole carcasses near a blaze and more. Mallmann has appeared on various shows to espouse his back-to-nature cooking philosophy, including Mind of a Chef, and...
RECIPES
Marin Independent Journal

It’s a new year but it looks just like last year

I got an email survey from United Airlines this past Wednesday. It asked me all about my travel plans for the coming year, whether I was concerned about traveling in these troubled times, if I approved of the airline’s mask requirement on board and how I felt about pre-packaged food. Then, it asked me how much I plan on traveling in 2021.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy