ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron Spike in Most Vaccinated German State Heralds Nationwide Surge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - The northern German maritime state of Bremen has the country's highest COVID-19 vaccination rate by far, but it has become the hardest-hit by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, reporting the highest infection rate of any region in Germany. Experts say that the spike in...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Low-vaccinated Eastern Europe braces for omicron surge

SIBIU, Romania (AP) — Officials and experts in low-vaccinated Eastern Europe are anticipating a post-holiday explosion of COVID-19 cases in much of the region. Many countries in Eastern Europe only recently emerged from infection waves that put a catastrophic strain on their health care systems. Now, as the fast-spreading coronavirus variant omicron rages through Western Europe, public health officials are predicting that Romania, the Balkans and other countries to the east will see a sharp virus surge in the coming weeks. The director of Romania’s National Center for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases warned Wednesday that the European Union’s second-least vaccinated member nation country could see 25,000 new cases a day during the expected next wave.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Reuters

Nepal bans big public gatherings, closes schools as COVID cases spike

KATHMANDU, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Nepal banned large public gatherings and closed schools across the Himalayan nation for nearly three weeks after a spike in coronavirus cases, officials said on Monday. Nepal reported 1,357 new cases on Monday, the biggest single-day jump since September last year, taking its total to...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Lauterbach
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Heralds#Berlin#Covid#Reuters#The Robert Koch Institute#Rki
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Life-Size Pikachu Sweetens Medicine at French Kids' Vaccination Centre

MEAUX, France (Reuters) - France has started giving the COVID-19 jab to children as young as 5, and one vaccination centre is adapting to its audience: a life-size Pikachu mascot strolls through the waiting room, and patients get a certificate for bravery. "When a child arrives here, he needs to...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian submarine crashed into UK warship during on-camera chase

New video released Thursday shows operations aboard a United Kingdom Royal Navy ship tracking a Russian submarine through the North Atlantic in late 2020 when it had to abruptly abort the mission due to a collision between the two vessels. For the first time, the U.K.’s Ministry of Defence confirmed this week that the mission was called off after the Russian submarine collided with part of the Royal Navy ship.
WORLD
9&10 News

Omicron Surge Affecting Most Areas Across U.S.

Chicago students will be back in the classroom tomorrow after a week-long standoff between teachers and the district over COVID-19 precautions. It comes as the omicron surge continues to batter the U.S. The C.D.C. says 99% of Americans are living in an area with a high risk of infection. One...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Call to end mass testing and vaccinations after booster campaign

Mass Covid testing and vaccination should be ended for all but the most vulnerable after the booster campaign has been completed, the former chairman of Britain’s vaccine taskforce has said.Dr Clive Dix has called for an overhaul of the current Government strategy in the coming months, claiming the impact of cellular immunity on fighting the virus may have been downplayed.Covid should instead be treated like flu or a heavy cold among younger people who have been fully jabbed, the former vaccines tsar said.Speaking to C4 News, Dr Dix claimed that mass vaccination has outlasted its main purpose, which he said...
WORLD
Nature.com

Rapid antigen testing as a reactive response to surges in nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 outbreak risk

The EMAE-MESuRS Working Group on Nosocomial SARS-CoV-2 Modelling,. Healthcare facilities are vulnerable to SARS-CoV-2 introductions and subsequent nosocomial outbreaks. Antigen rapid diagnostic testing (Ag-RDT) is widely used for population screening, but its health and economic benefits as a reactive response to local surges in outbreak risk are unclear. We simulate SARS-CoV-2 transmission in a long-term care hospital with varying COVID-19 containment measures in place (social distancing, face masks, vaccination). Across scenarios, nosocomial incidence is reduced by up to 40-47% (range of means) with routine symptomatic RT-PCR testing, 59-63% with the addition of a timely round of Ag-RDT screening, and 69-75% with well-timed two-round screening. For the latter, a delay of 4-5 days between the two screening rounds is optimal for transmission prevention. Screening efficacy varies depending on test sensitivity, test type, subpopulations targeted, and community incidence. Efficiency, however, varies primarily depending on underlying outbreak risk, with health-economic benefits scaling by orders of magnitude depending on the COVID-19 containment measures in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

COVID REPORT FOR JANUARY 11TH

The Massachusetts Water Resources Authority quintupled the size of their graph to report the spike in Covid wastewater RNA. The amount of Covid RNA in the wastewater is ten times higher than last winter. Other water authorities are reporting similar results across the country. This suggests that the official Covid-19...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Djokovic acknowledges error on Australian travel declaration

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic acknowledged Wednesday that his Australian travel declaration form contained incorrect information, and he also confessed to an “error of judgment” in taking part in an interview and photo shoot in Serbia last month after testing positive for COVID-19. In a statement posted to his social media accounts, the tennis star blamed “human error” by his support team for failing to declare that he had traveled in the two-week period before entering Australia.
TENNIS
WEKU

Welcome to the era of omicron rules and regs

The unwanted arrival of the omicron variant of COVID has been accompanied by an unwanted new set of social restrictions in many parts of the globe. Starting next week, diners in Germany will not only have to show proof that they're vaccinated against COVID but that they're fully boosted to sit down at a restaurant.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy