ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas CBD laws leave some confused

By Zach Martin, Daniel Fair
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OaMXm_0dfNNmax00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While marijuana is not a legal substance in the state of Kansas, many Wichitans do not have to go far to see CBD stores popping up all over town.

These stores sell a plethora of different CBD-infused products, like lotions, creams, and pills that are meant to help relieve pain.

A recent Kansas attorney general opinion, court decision and law change have raised questions for prosecutors and law enforcement as the products, which are frequently sold in smoke shops and even gas stations, proliferate.

One of the main ingredients in these products is delta-8 THC, which bears a striking resemblance to delta-9 THC, which is classified as a controlled substance. This has law enforcement somewhat confused about the legality of these stores.

Robert Anderson, an Ellis County Attorney, says that last year, he saw those products as legal.

Two Salina residents killed in car crash in Oklahoma

“At that time, I took a look at the Industrial Hemp Act,” Anderson said. “And it was my interpretation and my belief that those products are lawful.”

Since he took over, however, state legislators have amended the act, and that has made the waters a little murkier.

“The major crucial change is that it no longer distinguishes between delta-9 THC and any other THC,” Anderson said. “It just says ‘Tetrahydracannabanoid concentration’. I’ve talked to a number of different people just trying to make sense of this amendment and how it fits into all of this. Why would we have these products all over the state of Kansas if they’re illegal?”

Anderson came across a case in October involving the burglary of a delta-8 store. On top of the burglary charge, they also added a distribution of illegal hemp products charge.

While this one person was given the additional charge, Anderson is unsure if delta-8-selling businesses will be next in line for the charge.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the legislature to ask them to make all hemp and marijuana and illegal or to make it all legal, just so it’s clear,” Anderson said.

Anderson says the limbo of not knowing for sure what is and isn’t legal is a strain on law enforcement.

“It’s almost impossible for law enforcement officers to figure out which products that they’re coming into contact with are lawful or not. My personal opinion is that marijuana and hemp should be legalized or at a minimum, decriminalized.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Salina, KS
City
Wichita, KS
State
Oklahoma State
KSN News

Will Sedgwick County bring back the mask mandate?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As the positivity rate rises, the city and county are discussing ways to slow the spread. Is a mask mandate back on the table? Community leaders said a mask mandate is unlikely. Instead, masks are highly encouraged. Vaccines, according to doctors, are the best way to fight this new wave of […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Gov. Kelly gives State of the State speech at Kansas Statehouse

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is delivering her fourth State of the State speech Tuesday evening in the Kansas Statehouse. “After two years of challenges, of limited gatherings, it is my high honor to stand before you once again this evening to deliver my fourth State of the State Address,” Kelly said. “To […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Weather#Ksnw#Wichitans
KSN News

How Kansans can get help with rent, utilities during pandemic, millions still available

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansans are still eligible for help with rent, utilities and internet service if they have been adversely affected financially by the pandemic. “We have funds in place till 2025,” Communication Director for Kansas Housing Resources Corporation Emily Sharp told KSNT on Tuesday. “Anyone who is adversely affected financially by the pandemic can […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSN News

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall. The CID is seeking information on the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. Hayes was a new […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KSN News

Republicans respond to Kansas governor’s State of the State speech

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Republican Party of Kansas gave their response to Governor Laura Kelly’s State of the State speech soon after it concluded Tuesday evening. Republicans’ response to the governor’s speech was read by Speaker of the House, Ron Ryckman. Ryckman started the response by saying the Kansas GOP had been focused on […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy