Collierville planning board approves 150-acre mixed-use development

Mid December two industry giants, Jon Dickens and Mike Parker joined The FIRM, a new, creative, forward thinking real estate company. With over $550 million in combined career sales these guys have made their mark in the greater Memphis area real estate community as a team and as individuals. They specialize in all areas from downtown condos to large estates out East and everything in between. There is no project too large or too small for these industry giants. Both are lifelong residents of the Memphis area. Jon's commitment and dedication to his clients was ingrained in him from his younger days as a college athlete. His incessant drive to provide his clients with the highest possible service makes him one of the best this industry has ever seen. The roots of real estate sales, building and developing run deep in Jon's family, and Jon's career has proven he is no exception to this pattern. His experience and extensive knowledge in existing home sales and new construction makes him consistently one of the top agents in our market. Mike Parker made a reputation for himself early in his career as the "downtown condo expert". Even other agents call Mike for advice when it comes to downtown. No one knows this niche better. Over the last several years his career has extended East in a very big way. Condos are only a part of the sales that put Mike in the top tier of agents year after year. Since 2002 Mike has used his superior work ethic to serve buyers and sellers in all price ranges achieve their real estate goals with ease. His experience in the Memphis market has made him a tried-and-true resource in pricing properties. The FIRM, located at 7475 McVay Station Court, Suite 101 in Germantown Tennessee, was established in July 2021 to offer a new concept in real estate brokerages. All twenty agents at The FIRM are individual agents but in many aspects function as a team in the way of collaboration and support. The FIRM is a creative environment designed around marketing and serving clients to the highest degree possible. Elizabeth Duke, Principal Broker for The FIRM stated, “We are excited about the opportunities that will come from combining forces with two men that are undeniably two of the most well-respected agents in the city.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO