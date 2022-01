We visit the small, funky town of Bisbee, Arizona, every 10 years or so, just to see how it is doing. It is an old mining town on the Mexican border with a lot of big, brick, boomtown buildings so every time it burned or flooded, there was something regal remaining. It was originally a big underground copper mine until after the Second World War when they said “screw it” and dug some Kennecott-sized open pits at the entrance to town and took down some of the local mountains. Nonetheless it is a groovy little town now, tucked up in the hills at 5,200 feet with lots of dive bars and haunted hotels, grandmas’ antiques and tourist curio shops. It has had its ups and downs since they stopped mining in 1975 but it is still viable and, on some level, it works.

