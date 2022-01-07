ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, KS

🎥Watch live as Southeast of Saline takes on Minneapolis tonight!

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Southeast of Saline basketball travels to Minneapolis Friday night to take on the Lions, and if you can't make it to the...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Salina Post

#7 Lady Trojans return home to host Clay Center

The Southeast of Saline girls basketball team showed no signs of rust on Friday defeating the then 5-1 Minneapolis Lions 55-43 in a wire-to-wire victory. “I thought we came out and shot the ball really well for not having played since December 20th,” Lady Trojan head coach Shauna Smith said. “We were prepared for the first couple of minutes to be a challenge but we really came out and didn’t look rusty at all.”
Salina Post

T-Bird home doubleheader vs. Cowley postponed

CONCORDIA - Due to health and safety protocols within the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference, Wednesday's Cloud County Community College home basketball doubleheader against Cowley Community College has been postponed. As of this time, no makeup date for the contests between the T-Birds and Tigers has been finalized as athletic...
CONCORDIA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saline County, KS
Basketball
County
Saline County, KS
City
Minneapolis, KS
Saline County, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Salina, KS
Basketball
City
Salina, KS
Minneapolis, KS
Sports
Salina, KS
Sports
Salina Post

Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Aubrey Sams!

Congratulations to Aubrey Sams of Salina, the Week 18 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest on SalinaPost.com!. Sams, who scored 12 out of 16 points, wins a gift pack to District Eat and Play!. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up...
NBA
Salina Post

Salina Central announces first semester honor roll

Salina High School Central has released the names of students on its 2021-2022 first semester honor roll. Those named to the honor roll are determined each semester based upon a 3.0 or better grade point average and no F grades. Following are the names of students on the first semester honor roll.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

No. 9 Kansas survives wild finish to beat No. 15 Iowa State

LAWRENCE (AP) — Dajuan Harris hit a driving layup with 8 seconds left, and No. 9 Kansas got the better of a wild finish against No. 15 Iowa State to win 62-61. There were four lead changes in the final 38 seconds, and the Jayhawks survived when Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur missed a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Coyotes open 2022 portion of season at Friends First Chance

WICHITA – Several strong performances for the Kansas Wesleyan Indoor Track teams highlighted the team's day at the Friends University First Chance meet on Saturday at Wichita State's Heskett Center. The Coyotes came away with event wins as Austin Hess (SO/Garden City, Kan.) had a breakthrough race in the...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Kina
Salina Post

Shooting struggles doom KWU men against Bethel

NORTH NEWTON – Cold shooting from the field and the free throw line were more than the No. 19-ranked Kansas Wesleyan men could overcome in a 78-67 Kansas Conference loss to Bethel on Saturday night in Thresher Gymnasium. The Coyotes made 26 of their 66 field goal attempts (39.4...
Salina Post

Royals announce baseball operations staff promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Royals today announced promotions among their baseball operations staff. Alec Zumwalt has been promoted to the senior director of player development/hitting performance, and Paul Gibson has been promoted to senior director of pitching. Mitch Maier is now the director of player development/field coordinator, and Malcom Culver is now the assistant director of player development. Ryan Maid has been promoted to senior director of behavioral sciences, Jack Monahan has been promoted to director of baseball operations/scouting and player development and Nick Leto has been promoted to director of Arizona operations/scouting assistant. Kristin Lock is now the manager of baseball administration.
MLB
Salina Post

KU women earn 78-72 Big 12 road win at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the first time since 2013, Kansas Women’s Basketball left Schollmaier Arena victorious following a 78-72 win over TCU on Monday in Fort Worth. With the win, KU improves to 10-2 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play while dropping TCU to 4-7, 0-2 on the year. The win also snaps an eight-game losing streak for the Jayhawks against the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Salina Post

Coyote women tripped up by Bethel, 78-56

NORTH NEWTON – The Kansas Wesleyan women's basketball team shot just 30.2 percent from the field as the Bethel Threshers pulled away in the second half for a 78-56 win over the Coyotes on Saturday night at Thresher Gymnasium. The Coyotes had battled back from a 13-point deficit in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salina Post

Kansas City Current names Matt Potter as head coach

KANSAS CITY - Matt Potter, former United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) assistant coach, U-23 USWNT head coach, and decorated NCAA coach has been named head coach of the Kansas City Current. Angie Long, co-owner, said, “As we continue to assemble the best staff in professional soccer, Matt is...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

SKRETTA: Chiefs sluggishly enter playoffs; Pittsburgh up first

The Kansas City Chiefs did what they had to Saturday, beating the Broncos on the road to finish up the regular season. Too bad the Titans did what they had to Sunday, too. So rather than have the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye, the Chiefs will face seventh-seeded Pittsburgh on Sunday night in the wild-card round at Arrowhead Stadium. It will be a rematch of a game from just a few weeks ago, when the Chiefs led 23-0 by halftime and rolled through the second half in a 36-10 romp.
NFL
Salina Post

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

AFC: 3:30 p.m. (CT), No. 5 Las Vegas at No. 4 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 7:15 p.m. (CT), No. 6 New England at No. 3 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: noon (CT), No. 7 Philadelphia at No. 2 Tampa Bay (FOX, FOX Deportes) NFC: 3:30 p.m. (CT) No. 6 San...
NFL
Salina Post

K-State in latest AP Top 25 women's basketball poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. Record/Pts/Prv. 1. South Carolina (26) 15-1 745 1. 2....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Salina Post

Cloud County men downed in final seconds by Garden City

GARDEN CITY - A potential go-ahead layup with just over 20 seconds remaining would be left short as the Cloud County Community College men's basketball team would see Garden City Community College hit a game-winning shot with 3.2 seconds remaining to hand the T-Birds a heartbreaking 63-61 road defeat inside Conestoga Arena in Garden City on Saturday.
GARDEN CITY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy