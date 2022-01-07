ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Mass food distribution in Schenectady on January 7

By Michael O'Brien
 4 days ago

SCHENECTADY, NY – On Friday, January 7, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany is holding a mass food distribution at Crosstown Plaza in Schenectady at 9:30 a.m. The event is open to the public and no pre-registration is required.

There will be only a drive-thru line at this location.

Interested volunteers are asked to arrive at 8:15 a.m. and guests should not arrive before 9:30 a.m. Food items will be packaged by volunteers and distribution will begin at 9:30 a.m.

January Schedule:

  • 1/10 – Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second Street, Albany at 9:30
  • 1/12 – Centro Civico, 143 E. Main Street, Amsterdam at 9:30
  • 1/14 – Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Avenue, Albany at 9:30
  • 1/18 – 833 Broadway, Albany 833 Broadway, Albany at 9:30
  • 1/25 – Italian Community Center, 1450 Fifth Avenue, Troy at 9:30
  • 1/26 – Sidney, NY, time and location to be announced
  • 1/31 – Albany Housing 230 Green Street, Albany at 9:30
