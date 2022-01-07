What’s new about neo-nationalism, anyway?

US chipmaker Intel has deleted references to China’s Xinjiang in its annual letter to suppliers, after it had earlier asked them to avoid the region.The move comes weeks after the world’s largest chipmaker was forced to apologise in China after it faced a backlash over the letter it sent on 23 December asking suppliers not to source products or labour from Xinjiang over allegations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the region.Suppliers were “required to ensure that its supply chain does not use any labour or source goods or services from the Xinjiang region” following restrictions imposed by...

ECONOMY ・ 22 HOURS AGO