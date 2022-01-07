ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Whiplash weather: frigid temps for now but milder weather returns

By Melissa Hall
WJCL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the above video for your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast. A cold front that swept through the area overnight last night has brought a breezy, much-cooler finish to the workweek. Temperatures are falling behind the front and we'll struggle to make it to the low...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiplash#Behind The Front#Wind Chill#A Small Craft Advisory
Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
live5news.com

Winter storm could impact the Carolinas this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold Tuesday is ahead here across the Lowcountry despite plenty of sunshine. Highs will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon, over 10° below the average high of 60°. Our coldest night this week is on the way tonight when temperatures will fall into the 20s inland, mid 30s at the beaches. Expect a hard freeze inland with frost possible all the way to the beaches. We’ll begin to warm up tomorrow with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees for the rest of the work week. A weak disturbance will bring a slight chance of rain Thursday night. A more significant storm system to watch will move into the Southeast Saturday night and Sunday. Computer models are suggesting that an area of low pressure will develop near the Carolina coastline Sunday morning with plenty of moisture and cold air on the north and west side of this storm. There is much uncertainty at this point with how things will unfold but what we do know is that enough ingredients could be in place by Sunday to bring wintry weather to parts of North and South Carolina. We’ll keep you updated!
CHARLESTON, SC
abc45.com

Winter weather possibilities increasing for the weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C — We have ben tracking a weather pattern over the past week to two weeks that could give the Carolinas wintry weather this upcoming weekend. There is still a lot of uncertainty with the potential for some snow this weekend, so I wanted to spend just a little time explaining things.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Weather Blog: This Wind Isn’t Done With Us Just Yet

Hi everyone! Overnight we saw that strong breeze out of the northwest blow some snow flurries our way from Lake Erie. That is not uncommon during the winter when the “hawk” flies in from east-central Canada. It was visual, but nothing more than a visual captured by radar and our cameras, which showed that continued cold wind and wind chills. Through midday, we will see the wind diminish as a big Canadian high settles down over the Mid-Atlantic. But that high is also dragging the coldest air of this two-day “snap” of winter feel right to your front door. Today, we will...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 1/11

Main update will be on setup into the weekend. Still needs more time in the oven. Here is a weaken system Thursday but for now, that one looks more limited in its moisture. Copyright 2022 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

Two chances for light snow, then turning chilly again

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: A few clouds will pass through at times through the overnight as temperatures hold steady or add a few degrees in the mid to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday: Skies will...
WISCONSIN STATE
fox35orlando.com

Arctic blast brings freezing temps, wind chill warnings to Northeast

A blast of arctic weather has descended upon the Northeast and northern Mid-Atlantic states bringing cold temperatures not seen in years. The National Weather Service said the bitterly cold temperatures could last through Wednesday for "much of the eastern two-thirds of [the] country" as a high-pressure system slides of the East Coast.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy