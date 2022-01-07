Statement on Western States Recommendation of Expanded Pfizer – BioNTech Booster Eligibility for 12- to 15-Year Olds
SACRAMENTO – Thursday, California Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, and Director of the California Department of Public Health and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, issued a joint statement on the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup’s recommendation to expand eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster...eastcountytoday.net
Comments / 0