PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh campus looks a bit different now compared to the fall with fewer students walking around campus. However, students are thrilled to just be there for the spring semester. “It does feel nice being back in person,” Egan Noel, who is a freshman, said. “We were having some worries of course with Omicron and everything like that, that we weren’t going to be able to come back at all.” “It feels good,” said Astrid Johnston who is also a freshman, “but it’s really empty.” Some students started coming back to campus Saturday. The rest will arrive in phases,...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO