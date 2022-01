Forgive Mike Tomlin if he snoozed through the end of the Raiders-Chargers' Sunday night overtime thriller that put the Pittsburgh Steelers in danger of missing the playoffs. After all, the 49-year-old coach had just come off a grueling overtime affair of his own, grinding out a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, and had every reason to believe his team's playoff berth was in the bag. With that win secured, only an improbable tie between the Raiders and Chargers -- which would've happened were it not for Daniel Carlson's 47-yard field goal as time expired -- could have vanquished the Steelers from the postseason.

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO