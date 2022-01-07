Ace's Place playground built in memory of Papillion toddler

In 2019, Megan and Mike Moudy of Papillion suffered unimaginable loss. Their 19-month-old son, Ace, passed away unexpectedly.

The Moudys were determined to honor Ace and his joyful spirit. For more than two years, they raised money for Ace's Place. Efforts culminated on Dec. 4, 2021, build day, when playground equipment was unpacked and installed in Lincoln.

"Honestly, just the amount of people who came out and showed their support — not just here, but building the project and rolling the project out. It's been pretty incredible," Mike Moudy said.

Megan Moudy described how the playground came to be.

"It was just a couple weeks after Ace passed away. We got a call from Coach Revelle telling us about this idea and we couldn't be more excited," she said. "I don't think we would have ever come up with this idea for ourselves."

For Nebraska Softball Head Coach Rhonda Revelle, the project was a natural way to remember Ace and celebrate his life.

"We were talking about 'we want to do something for Megan and Mike,' " she said.

"Through brainstorming, it was like, you know what? It makes sense to do a playground. It makes sense to do a playground here at Bowlin Stadium. Number one, we don't have one. Number two, this was the last place they had as a family together."

The night before Ace passed away, the family watched a softball game at Bowlin Stadium. Megan played for the team. Mike played football at Nebraska.

They've been overwhelmed by support from fellow Huskers and beyond.

"It's really hard to put into words how we both feel, and our gratitude is immense especially with people who've helped it along the way and helped it come to fruition," Mike said.

"From the bottom of our hearts, it truly means so much."

Once a rubber surface is laid this spring, Ace's Place will be dedicated and ready for families to enjoy.

To support the Ace Moudy Foundation, visit this site .

