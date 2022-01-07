ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

‘I’ve felt quite proud’: the diverse curriculum inspiring school pupils

By Aamna Mohdin Community affairs correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c2yGj_0dfNLGTP00
Year 8 history class being taught the Diverse Curriculum at Stoke Newington school in Hackney, London. Cllr Bramble talks with pupils Ruqiiya and Rose.

When 12-year-old Rose learned about the Bristol bus boycott in her history class, she felt an immense sense of pride. She knew there was a civil rights movement in the US, but wasn’t aware of the UK’s own struggle for racial justice.

“I’ve felt quite proud that there were big stands here as well,” she says. Her schoolmate Ruqiiya, also 12, agrees and spoke of her frustration of initially struggling to find more information about the boycott online. They both love learning about it in class.

Both students attend Stoke Newington school in the east London borough of Hackney, which is leading a nationwide movement to reform their curriculum so it better reflects the achievements of black and minority ethnic people and addresses the legacy of colonialism.

The diverse and anti-racist curriculum, titled the Diverse Curriculum – the Black Contribution, was developed by teachers and local council staff just over a year ago and provides students with nine new six-week lessons on subjects including the Windrush generation, diversity in science and activism.

The free resource has proven successful, with more than 2,000 schools across the country signing up.

Orlene Badu, from Hackney Education, who led the development of the project, said there is a misconception that decolonising school curriculums means taking subjects out or not sticking to the national curriculum. The programme from Hackney shows schools how to better utilise the curriculum to ensure what they teach is more reflective of the positive contributions of different communities.

“Children for such a long time in this country have only learned about enslavement, and not about the black contribution. There is a positive contribution and it’s really important that everyone knows because it’s part of our national story,” Badu said.

“I’ve had a lot of people saying in my class that they really like history. I think it’s underrated. It seems like a boring subject, but actually, if you’re learning about fun stuff like that, it’s really cool,” Rose said.

Anntoinette Bramble, councillor, deputy mayor of Hackney, and cabinet member for education, young people and children’s social care, said it was important that the diverse curriculum was embedded across subjects and that they didn’t confine learning about black history to a single month.

“So you’re constantly evoking, challenging but, ultimately, empowering young minds to think about how they reshape their future and the world that they go out into,” Bramble said.

The groundswell of support for the curriculum across the country shows the desperate need for a resource such as this, Bramble said.

She is keen to work closely with the national government to implement it on a national scale. The political will, however, is currently not there. The government’s Sewell report on Race and Ethnic Disparities in the UK pointed to “negative” demands to decolonise the curriculum – warning against “banning white authors” and “token expressions of Black achievement”.

“This curriculum is empowering for children that are white, black and of all diverse backgrounds, because it’s part of British history. It’s telling some of those untold stories that weren’t told. It’s not to replace history, it is not to eradicate history, it’s to add to it,” Bramble said. “It builds tolerance, it builds understanding, it builds cohesion and it gives all children a new sense of identity of where we’ve come, but, more importantly, where we’re going.”

The students appear to agree. “If you get taught things from a young age, they just kind of stick with you,” Ruqiiya said. “And if you teach the younger generation, then they’ll keep what you have taught them. And then they’ll go on to bring change.”

Both students say it’s nice to see where movements and ideas, particularly ones they don’t agree with, originate from. They believe it’s vital to hold on to these “untold stories” as they grow up.

“It’s kind of like a string that you connect. So that the history doesn’t just evaporate out of existence,” Ruqiiya said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Government is getting it wrong again in schools

After returning to school earlier this week as a 15-year-old pupil, the notion that the government is seeing schools as a petri dish where herd immunity can be studied, sampled and scrutinised is becoming increasingly evident (Editorial, 4 January). The government has a long litany of failures when it comes to protecting our schools and colleges: a scandalous shortage of testing equipment, inadequate provision of ventilation and now a vaccine rollout lagging behind in the 12-15 age group. This is a time for real leadership, yet this government seems to be unable to implement the basic public health measures to keep our schools, colleges and pupils safe.
EDUCATION
BBC

Chaperones help keep pupils safe on school walk

Children are being helped by adult chaperones on their way to and from school in high-crime inner city areas. The £1.2m project is being piloted in the West Midlands with support from the Home Office and the Police and Crime Commissioner. Participating schools were selected on police intelligence about...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Curriculums#Pupils#Black Communities#Stoke Newington#The Diverse Curriculum#Hackney Education
The Independent

Voices: Students want to be Covid-safe but the government keeps letting them down

As students prepare to return to campus over the coming weeks, another term is set to begin with the spectre of a new wave of Covid-19 sweeping across UK universities. Students are into their third year of disruption. For some, their entire university careers were experienced under the cloud of Covid. No one wants a repeat of October 2020, when students were locked in halls as Covid rates rocketed across university campuses.So, over a year on, why are we still asking the same questions of the government’s pandemic response? Why are students still struggling to get lateral flow tests (LFTs)...
EDUCATION
Esquire

I've Never Felt More Like a Failure as a Parent

My kids went back to school this week, despite Covid cases being exponentially higher than ever before, despite hospitals reaching the breaking point, despite every fiber in my being telling me this is a bad idea. They went back because there’s no remote option where I live in suburban Chicago, nor any leniency to keep kids home. They went back because my six-year-old’s New Year’s wish was for a full year of school, and my teenage son needs to finish his junior year (and I’d make for a shit calculus teacher). And they went back because my wife and I, after two years of this, are completely exhausted from trying to figure out the right thing to do when our options are limited, our hearts conflicted, and our stamina for any of it completely gone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Covid: School during pandemic 'culture shock' for pupils

Pupils have described the frustration of school during the pandemic and the changes being a "culture shock". Students in all parts of Wales return to classrooms following the Christmas break. There have been warnings that some teaching may have to move online as a result of staff absence due to...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools brace for thousands of absent teachers as pupils return

Up to 8,000 teachers are expected to be absent when schools reopen on Thursday, a teaching union has said.John Boyle General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) said thousands of teaching staff will not be able to attend schools because of Covid-19.The Government confirmed on Tuesday that schools will reopen as planned on Thursday following public health advice.Public health chiefs gave assurances to school management and unions that it was safe to return to the classroom, despite the high case numbers.Statement following meeting between @NormaFoleyTD1 and education stakeholders today - https://t.co/gtoM7QzM9r— Department of Education (@Education_Ire) January 4,...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
BBC

Covid 'hugely upsetting' for pupils, say schools

A school leader has spoken of the "hugely upsetting" impact of the pandemic on pupils, as students in all parts of Wales return to classrooms. There have been warnings that some teaching may have to move online as a result of staff absence due to Covid. The Welsh government said...
EDUCATION
Register Citizen

Indiana teachers push back against school curriculum bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A controversial Indiana bill that Republican lawmakers contend would increase transparency around school curricula has drawn opposition from dozens of teachers who testified Monday at the Statehouse that the legislation would censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators. The bill is one of...
INDIANA STATE
Telegraph

School pupils refusing to wear face masks in class, warns union official

Schoolchildren are refusing to wear face masks in the classroom, a union official said as the Government's own study does not justify the policy. Just five per cent of pupils at one school agreed to take a lateral flow test at the start of the term and wear a mask, according to Damien McNulty, a national executive member of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Fury as increasing numbers of schools are adopting TWO WEEK October half-term for 'mental well-being' of teachers despite warnings it could harm pupils catching up on lost learning from pandemic

Schools are adopting a two-week half-term holiday in October for the 'mental health' of teachers - despite warnings that pupils need to catch up on lost time amid the Covid pandemic. Nearly a third of multi-academy trusts and one in five local authorities now take a fortnight off in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

One in 12 teachers off due to Covid in England as Omicron spreads

One in 12 teachers was absent from England’s schools during the first week of the term as Omicron cases continue to spread across the country, new government data has revealed.Many schools are finding it difficult to find temporary staff to cover lessons as new figures show 8.6 per cent of teachers and school leaders were absent, while 4.9 per cent were absent because of Covid, in the first week back to school. This is up from 3 per cent on 16 December.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said he is making contingency plans for rising rates of staff absence.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Harlow school staff and pupils tested ahead of return

Pupils and staff have been undergoing Covid tests before returning to school after the Christmas holidays. Face masks are also obligatory in classrooms in England in a bid to to reduce the spread of the virus. At Passmores Academy in Harlow, Essex, more than 800 staff and pupils signed up...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Zahawi: Teacher absences will see bumpy two weeks for schools as pupils return

The Education Secretary has said there is no doubt staff absence levels will rise in schools as pupils return and that the next two weeks will be “bumpy”.However, Nadhim Zahawi said contingency plans will be in place for much higher levels of staff absence than are currently being recorded and that he is committed to GCSE and A-level exams going ahead.The Education Secretary told BBC’s Sunday Morning show that staff absence levels were around 8.5% last week but “will increase, no doubt, because now schools are back we’re going to see an increase in infection rates”.Mr Zahawi said he was...
WORLD
The Independent

Plans for up to a quarter of teachers to be off work due to Omicron, says Nadhim Zahawi

Education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said preparations are being made for many as a quarter of all teachers to be off work in the coming weeks as Covid infections increase with the return of schools following the Christmas break.Some schools are already reporting as many as 40 per cent staff shortages, he said.The education secretary said that the government was acting responsibly by making contingency plans for as many as 25 per cent absences across England, but Liberal Democrats said that it amounted to an “admission of failure” in the drive to keep schools open.Mr Zahawi insisted that the Omicron...
WORLD
Telegraph

I've said no to after school clubs – if my kids get bored, brilliant?

Ssh! Don’t tell the other mums, but I am actively dissuading my kids from after-school clubs. It’s not at all fashionable but I’m actively resisting enrolling my kids into clubs. Last week I recycled a letter inviting my youngest to after-school gymnastics and I’m also discouraging my eldest from adding rugby to his weekly routine.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Number of pupils and staff absent from England’s schools rises after Christmas

The number of pupils and teachers out of school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen as Omicron cases spread, Government figures show.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 3.9% of all pupils – around 315,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on January 6 – which is a record high for this school year.This was up from approximately 301,000 children, or 3.7% of all pupils, on December 16, just before the Christmas holidays.The latest data shows 8.6% of teachers and school leaders – around 44,000 of staff – were absent at the start of...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

The Guardian

111K+
Followers
44K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy