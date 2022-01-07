Deputy Commissioner at OEM breaks down snowstorm preparations, response
News 12 speaks to the Deputy Commissioner for Readiness for the Office of Emergency Management Jacob Cooper about the office's preparations for the snowstorm.
News 12 speaks to the Deputy Commissioner for Readiness for the Office of Emergency Management Jacob Cooper about the office's preparations for the snowstorm.
News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.https://news12.com
Comments / 0