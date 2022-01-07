‘Thank you for saving my life’: Strangers gave Easton woman an unexpected Christmas gift

Maria Callanan with her husband, Tim, in their Easton home. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Maria Callanan and her family had just finished opening gifts on Christmas morning when the pain hit.

“I couldn’t move. I was totally immobile. I told my husband, ‘We need to call the ambulance.’”

At St. Luke’s University Health Network, Callanan was diagnosed with a fist-sized ovarian cyst. After surgery, her blood levels were low.

She then received her greatest gift — donated blood for an emergency transfusion.

She can’t thank the person who donated that blood enough.

“Whovever you are, thank you so much for saving my life so I can go home to my family,” Callanan, 31, of Easton, told me.

She donated blood regularly when she was younger, until she had to stop because of health reasons . She has long recognized the importance of donating and encouraged others to give.

Now, having been a recipient, she is working harder to get that message out.

“If you’re on the way to Starbucks, donate some blood. If you’re on your way home, go donate some blood.”

Winter is a challenging time for blood collection. Donating isn’t top of mind for many people around the holidays. That’s why January is National Blood Donor Month, to draw attention to the need.

This year, the seasonal difficulty has been worsened by the pandemic, and labor shortages that have limited collection hours and drives.

There is a national blood emergency, but the Lehigh Valley is faring better than some areas, according to Pete Castagna. He is president and CEO at Miller-Keystone Blood Center, which supplies blood to the region’s hospitals.

Typically, there is a seven or eight day supply. Now, there is only a day or two, he said.

The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the blood nationally, is near its lowest supply in 10 years for this time of year, said Peter Brown, executive director of the local chapter.

“We’re at a point now where we’re facing the potential for people to have delayed access to transfusions, delayed access to supplies for cancer treatments,” he told me. “We’re currently doing everything we can do to maintain supplies to hospitals and cancer centers.”

Lehigh Valley Health Network and St. Luke’s University Health Network said they have not had to cancel or postpone surgeries or treatments because of blood shortages.

Area hospitals cooperate to make sure needs are met, Castagna said.

“There is a tremendous amount of collegiality where if one hospital has an excess of platelets, they’ll ship it to another hospital, even though they compete against each other,” he said.

“The whole idea is to have that blood available for patients when they need it. And God forbid there’s a trauma, we have the ability to work together as partners to make sure the blood gets where it needs to be.”

Some people aren’t comfortable donating blood now because of the pandemic. The Red Cross and Miller-Keystone have prioritized donor safety, and told me they haven’t had a case of COVID transmission.

The pandemic also has limited the opportunities for large blood drives.

Nearly two-thirds of Miller-Keystone’s donations traditionally come at drives, often at large employers, colleges and high schools. That has dropped to about one-third.

Many businesses have moved to remote work. And while colleges and schools have resumed in-person classes, some are not allowing outside organizations to use their facilities.

So instead of setting up a blood drive in the gym, Miller-Keystone and the Red Cross sometimes are limited to holding drives by using mobile collection units similar to buses, parked outside.

There are fewer seats in those units, so collections aren’t as fruitful, Castagna said.

Recognizing that blood drives may be limited in the long term, Miller-Keystone is adjusting its strategy.

It plans to open more permanent donation centers, in locations where a lot of people live. Its next center, the seventh, is scheduled to open in February in the Five City Center building in Allentown.

Miller-Keystone also has been holding regular monthly drives at about a dozen community centers, so people can get accustomed to having the option to donate there.

It is recognizing Callanan by asking people to donate in her honor this month at its collection centers in Salisbury, Hanover and Palmer townships.

Callanan is recovering well, trying to get her energy back. While she hasn’t been able to return to work as a security officer, she was able to volunteer this week at the Mollard Hospitality Center in Bethlehem, preparing meals.

“I do a little bit here and there, then I run out of energy and it kind of puts me out for the rest of the day,” she said.

I’m sure that’s not easy with children to take care of.

She will be out of work for another month. That’s taking a toll on the family’s finances because she does not have paid medical leave. Her sister has started a GoFundMe page to help Callanan and her husband, Tim . (It can be found by searching “Recovery for Maria and Tim” on gofundme.com .)

It’s admirable that while she is dealing with health and financial concerns that she continues to volunteer in her community and use her story to highlight the need for blood donations.

I believe in the cause as well, and have written many columns encouraging people to donate. I used to regularly donate, but haven’t lately. I’m ashamed of that. It’s one of my New Year’s resolutions to get back on cycle.

Brown of the Red Cross has faith that others will, too, despite the challenges of the pandemic.

“I think as more and more companies are able to open their facilities, more and more educational locations are able to open their facilities to allow us to come in, I’m confident that people will rally and help us meet the supply needs on an ongoing basis,” he said.

Donors can find drives and schedule appointments at donations centers through Miller-Keystone Blood Center at giveapint.org or 800-223-6667 and through the Red Cross at redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767.

Morning Call columnist Paul Muschick can be reached at 610-820-6582 or paul.muschick@mcall.com