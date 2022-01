When Japanese Americans from Bainbridge Island were forced from their homes and taken to concentration camps in 1942, they handed their farms over to immigrant Filipino workers to manage in their absence. In turn, the Filipino managers recruited Native people to help with the strawberry harvest that year. Young women were among those who came from Canada and other parts of the Pacific Northwest to work in the berry fields. Romance blossomed, and marriages between Filipino men and Indigenous women put down roots for the island’s Filipino American community.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO