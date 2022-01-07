ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Bill would let DeSantis appoint environmental leader without Florida Cabinet

By News Service of Florida
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNhJ3_0dfNKFq900
In August, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Shawn Hamilton as the secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection after leading the agency this summer on an interim basis. [ Florida Department of Environmental Protection ]

A Senate proposal filed Thursday would go along with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ contention that he can bypass the state Cabinet in appointing the secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, filed the proposal (SB 1658) for consideration during the legislative session that will start Tuesday. It comes after DeSantis in September unilaterally named Shawn Hamilton as secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, after previous picks for the job got sign-off from the Cabinet.

The governor’s office pointed to a part of the state Constitution dealing with executive departments. That part of the Constitution says:

“When provided by law, confirmation by the Senate or the approval of three members of the Cabinet shall be required for appointment to or removal from any designated statutory office.”

DeSantis’ move drew opposition from Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running to be the Democratic gubernatorial candidate. Fried cited part of a law about the creation of the Department of Environmental Protection, that says:

“The head of the Department of Environmental Protection shall be a secretary, who shall be appointed by the Governor, with the concurrence of three members of the Cabinet. The secretary shall be confirmed by the Florida Senate. The secretary shall serve at the pleasure of the Governor.”

Bean’s proposal would change that law to eliminate the Cabinet’s role.

Comments / 11

Geoff Warnock
4d ago

“ It comes after DeSantis in September unilaterally named Shawn Hamilton as secretary of the Department of Environmental Protection, after previous picks for the job got sign-off from the Cabinet.” - does that mean that previous selections were approved by the Cabinet, but DeSantis wants this guy in without Cabinet approval?? And now there’s a motion to change the law to allow appointments without any Cabinet review/approval at all? If this is true, doesn’t that detract from the political concept of checks & balances?? I’m still on the fence about DeSantis, but this seems to lean toward “Absolute power corrupts, absolutely.”

Reply(3)
6
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives 2022 State of the State address

TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis is in Florida’s House of Representatives today to issue the “State of the State” address. The address marks the start of Florida’s annual legislative session in Tallahassee. Over the next 60 days, lawmakers will pass legislation on a variety of topics and approve the state’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Bill banning abortion after 15 weeks filed by Florida Republican lawmakers

TALLAHASSEE — On the first day of Florida’s legislative session, two Republican lawmakers filed bills banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The measures, Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 5, would ban a physician from performing an abortion after 15 weeks unless the health of the mother is at risk, or if there is a “fatal fetal abnormality.” The bills would also require abortion providers to document the number of pregnancies terminated by medications and submit that figure to the Agency for Health Care Administration monthly.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Tampa Bay Times

We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in Florida’s future | Column

The 2022 legislative session begins today and, despite the pandemic, Florida is in an enviable fiscal position. The state’s current budget is record in size, as are our budget reserves. Revenue collections are back above pre-pandemic levels, and this Legislature will have even more money available for the next budget cycle, made possible by both strong economic performance and billions in unappropriated federal funds.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Aaron Bean
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on kids with COVID-19

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor incorrectly cited statistics about serious cases of COVID-19 among children during oral arguments over the Biden administration’s efforts to mandate vaccines for certain Americans. “We have over 100,000 children, which we’ve never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators” due to the...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Cabinet#Agriculture#Democratic#The Florida Senate
Tampa Bay Times

Florida should warn swimmers when there’s poop in the water | Column

The Florida Legislature has had a tough time maneuvering through the politics of clean water to effectively curb pollution and protect public health. The Legislature enacted the “Clean Waterways Act of 2020″ with great fanfare, but though penalties were increased, the law was light on enforceable regulations to curb pollution. Instead, it continues to rely on largely voluntary and presumed compliance with state regulations. It also ignored many key recommendations of the Governor’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Having a beer, taking a little break and the art of compromise | Letters

The senator who could rescue Biden’s agenda | Column, Jan. 2. I am approaching the age of 86, and I have just learned the meaning of “compromise.” I have always believed that “It’s better to wear out than rust out,” and that kept me in pretty fair shape, but recently my exercise regimen has been wearing on me. I finished my daily walk along the Hillsborough River. I sat down at an outside table, joining an older and wiser gentleman who was sipping a beer. I told him how I feel about wearing out or rusting out, but that I was beginning to worry that I might be overdoing it a bit.
FOOD & DRINKS
Tampa Bay Times

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn joins lobbying firm

TAMPA — Bob Buckhorn as mayor oversaw big-ticket public-private partnerships like Water Street, the Riverwalk and Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park. A little more than 2 1/2 years since he left the mayor’s chair because of term limits, Buckhorn will become a lobbyist, joining Shumaker Advisors Florida as a principal.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Florida sent scarce COVID-19 therapy to a small private clinic before some big hospitals

Florida shipped a scarce new COVID-19 monoclonal antibody drug to treat the most vulnerable of patients — those with cancer or organ transplants whose immune systems don’t respond well to a vaccine — to a private clinic in Broward County before sending the therapeutic to Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital, which runs the largest solid organ transplant center in the Southeastern United States and provides follow-up care to thousands of immuno-compromised patients.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

NyQuil isn’t a cure-all for omicron variant

According to a meme of actor Will Smith, the omicron variant of COVID-19 is easy to treat with common cold medicine. Several Facebook users, including conservative politician Kimberly Klacik, shared a two-part image listing the “top five” omicron symptoms, which it says are runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and sore throat. At the bottom of the picture is an image of Smith, pointing to a bottle of NyQuil, which lists those very symptoms.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tampa Bay Times

How I care for my unvaccinated patients | Letters

When an anti-vaxxer dies of COVID, is that cause for glib, ironic satisfaction? | Column, Jan. 11. I agree with the columnist, but I also experience mixed feelings as a health care provider. Those who choose not to get vaccinated make my job continuously exhausting and frustrating. I have no magic pill when you come in sick, scared and “need to go to work.” No, I’m not prescribing an antibiotic for a viral illness — or unproven off-label treatment such as ivermectin. I am truly sorry you feel so lousy and, odds are, you will be fine, but there are no guarantees. I still ask folks if they are vaccinated. It helps me determine your level of risk, much like, “Are you a smoker, or do you have any other health conditions?” It’s not a political question, so don’t start a diatribe — I have many other people waiting. I want my patients to be well, and I know most will be, in time. I will not celebrate when they are not. Even if you are unvaccinated and refuse to wear a mask, I will do what I can to help you heal. Please consider vaccination.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
53K+
Followers
17K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy