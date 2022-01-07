Did You Know? There’s a Michigan War Dog Memorial in Michigan

In the little experience I had with Deej when he was giving me my Slappy (K-Wings mascot) tattoo, you could easily tell that this dude not only had a lot of skill, but a lot of heart. A lot of that time was spent talking about family and friends, and you could tell that this was someone who was living his best life. Crushingly, as many have heard, Deej Joslin unexpectedly passed away December 29th, 2021. This has crippled his family, friends and entire community. There are quite a few people working here at Townsquare Media in Kalamazoo & Battle Creek who knew him and were close to him as well. One woman shared her experience with coping with his passing with a total stranger, which perfectly describes the kind of person Deej was:

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO