Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2.1 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks

A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Thursday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $15 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: DNA ), as the prices of these ETFs were down on Thursday.



ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 698,931 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 1,426,097 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $14.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 46% and the other is down 38% in the past year.



Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday as well:

Fund Ticker Name Shares ARKG BNR BURNING ROCK BIOTECH 4,000 ARKG DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 698,931 ARKG NRIX NURIX THERAPEUTICS 44,628 ARKG NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 25,739 ARKG PSNL PERSONALIS 59,000 ARKG QSI QUANTUM-SI 101,895 ARKG RXRX RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS 28,000 ARKK SQ BLOCK 121,727 ARKK PLTR PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES 430,339 ARKK PATH UIPATH 184,626 ARKK NVTA INVITAE 57,198 ARKK NTLA INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS 63,440 ARKK VCYT VERACYTE 29,411 ARKK HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS 487,263 ARKK ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS 43,550 ARKK DNA GINKGO BIOWORKS 1,426,097 ARKK COIN COINBASE GLOBAL 35,390 ARKK CGEN COMPUGEN 89,164 ARKK BEAM BEAM THERAPEUTICS 42,300 ARKK TWLO TWILIO 32,533 ARKQ AVAV AEROVIRONMENT 20,101 ARKW ROKU ROKU 18,074 ARKW TWOU 2U 13,011 ARKX MKFG MARKFORGED 34,624

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

