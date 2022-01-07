Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys Over 2.1 Million Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks
A couple of ARK Invest exchange-traded funds run by ETF star Cathie Wood made a huge buy on Thursday. Specifically, these funds bought roughly $15 million worth of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: DNA ), as the prices of these ETFs were down on Thursday.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) bought 698,931 shares, while ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) bought 1,426,097 shares. At Thursday’s closing price, this would have valued the sales at roughly $14.7 million altogether. Even though this is a small fraction of their total holdings, every little bit counts. The Genomic Revolution ETF is down more than 46% and the other is down 38% in the past year.
Check out all the ARK Invest purchases for Thursday as well:
|Fund
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKG
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH
|4,000
|ARKG
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|698,931
|ARKG
|NRIX
|NURIX THERAPEUTICS
|44,628
|ARKG
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|25,739
|ARKG
|PSNL
|PERSONALIS
|59,000
|ARKG
|QSI
|QUANTUM-SI
|101,895
|ARKG
|RXRX
|RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS
|28,000
|ARKK
|SQ
|BLOCK
|121,727
|ARKK
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES
|430,339
|ARKK
|PATH
|UIPATH
|184,626
|ARKK
|NVTA
|INVITAE
|57,198
|ARKK
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS
|63,440
|ARKK
|VCYT
|VERACYTE
|29,411
|ARKK
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS
|487,263
|ARKK
|ZM
|ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS
|43,550
|ARKK
|DNA
|GINKGO BIOWORKS
|1,426,097
|ARKK
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL
|35,390
|ARKK
|CGEN
|COMPUGEN
|89,164
|ARKK
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS
|42,300
|ARKK
|TWLO
|TWILIO
|32,533
|ARKQ
|AVAV
|AEROVIRONMENT
|20,101
|ARKW
|ROKU
|ROKU
|18,074
|ARKW
|TWOU
|2U
|13,011
|ARKX
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED
|34,624
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
ALSO READ: Interest Rates Explode Higher: Buy These 5 Big Dividend-Paying Bank Stocks Now
Comments / 0