Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Kamala Harris for Comparing January 6 to 9/11
Kamala Harris's comments were defended by the White House after the Vice President faced criticism on...www.newsweek.com
Kamala Harris's comments were defended by the White House after the Vice President faced criticism on...www.newsweek.com
going to spend 4 years trying to make Trump look bad and they've already surpassed anything Trump did.. destroying the country
the vast majority of the demonstrators were military veterans. how does that equate to them being terrorists?? the white house is harboring terrorists to democracy this very minute.
To compare Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and the riot @ the Capitol last year; is like comparing flying pigs to kitty cats. Get a life Kamala!! Furthermore, where exactly did you go , because you weren't at the Capitol when this all went down!!
Comments / 1450