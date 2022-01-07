ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Kamala Harris for Comparing January 6 to 9/11

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Kamala Harris's comments were defended by the White House after the Vice President faced criticism on...

HayA
4d ago

going to spend 4 years trying to make Trump look bad and they've already surpassed anything Trump did.. destroying the country

Tim Tibbits
4d ago

the vast majority of the demonstrators were military veterans. how does that equate to them being terrorists?? the white house is harboring terrorists to democracy this very minute.

Christine Kepler
4d ago

To compare Pearl Harbor, 9/11 and the riot @ the Capitol last year; is like comparing flying pigs to kitty cats. Get a life Kamala!! Furthermore, where exactly did you go , because you weren't at the Capitol when this all went down!!

