Taco Bell offers Crispy Chicken Wings for a limited time. Here's how to get them

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

You can now get Taco Bell's latest menu item: chicken wings.

The fast-food chain confirmed Crispy Chicken Wings launched as a new menu option Thursday, and are available after 2 p.m. through Jan. 12.

The Crispy Chicken Wings are available in store and through the Taco Bell app. An order of five wings will go for $5.99. Taco Bell is limiting orders to four per customer.

NBC morning show "Today" described the wings as "coated in Mexican queso seasoning and served with spicy ranch dipping sauce."

According to Today , Taco Bell is adding several other new menu items, including a Chipotle Cheddar Chalupa, the Beefy Melt Burrito and the Fiesta Veggie Burrito.

On Thursday, Taco Bell launched its Taco Pass , which offers subscribers a free taco every day for 30 days. The pass costs $10.

The Taco Pass is only available through the Taco Bell app, and subscribers will get to choose between seven different tacos.

Last August, the chain confirmed it was bringing back its breakfast menu nationwide after scaling back due to the pandemic.

Mike Snider and Kelly Tyko contributed to this report. Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taco Bell offers Crispy Chicken Wings for a limited time. Here's how to get them

