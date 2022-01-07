ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Car driver who ploughed into dog walker, killing pet, injured in bike crash

By Richard Vernalls
The Independent
 5 days ago

A driver who ploughed into a dog walker, flinging his victim into the air and killing her pet, has had his sentencing delayed after he was knocked off his bicycle by a car.

Kallum Aish, then 17, was at the wheel of a Renault Clio when he lost control, hitting Patricia Faulkner and her Staffordshire bull terrier Millie, in the Great Barr area of Birmingham on July 22 2020.

He later admitted six offences – causing serious injury by dangerous driving, criminal damage, failing to stop after a crash, driving while unlicensed, uninsured, and possession of cannabis.

A previous hearing at Birmingham Crown Court in June last year heard that the teenager was being treated for leukaemia, meaning he was not well enough for his case to be dealt with.

Aish has yet to be sentenced for the offences.

At the same court on Friday, a judge was told by Aish’s barrister, Amanda O’ Mara that the now-19-year-old had been riding a bicycle when he was “hit by a car – not wearing a helmet – and sustained a head injury”.

She said he is now waiting to see a specialist for a “metal plate to be fitted”, is also being treated for “anaemia”, and is due to undergo a round of “stem cell treatment”.

Ms O’Mara added: “He has recently been in hospital and only recently been discharged.”

Aish’s case has been subject to several adjournments, since he first appeared before the city’s magistrates in January 2021, charged with the driving offences.

Judge Hurst said: “I wanted to know the circumstances of the collision because obviously I have adjourned this case because of his illness, but he’s out and about, able to ride a bicycle.

“So he’s able to come here and be sentenced. But you, Ms O’Mara, say not?”

Ms O’Mara replied: “I don’t know any more than that.

“I don’t know why he was on a bike, where he was going, how far away it was from home, whether he’s allowed to do some form of exercise provided he’s not near other people.

“I simply couldn’t say.”

The incident involving Ms Faulkner happened in Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, throwing her over a hedge and leaving her badly injured.

Shocking CCTV footage of the crash was released in the aftermath by police as part of an appeal for information.

It showed the blue Renault losing control in a cloud of tyre smoke, then crossing the carriageway, hitting Ms Faulkner on the opposite side of the road, before disappearing into undergrowth.

Judge Hurst said: “Obviously he has to be here to be sentenced and he has to be fit enough to receive any sentence.”

He adjourned the case for a new hearing back at the same court, on April 8.

Aish, of Finchley Road, Kingstanding, Birmingham, has previously been warned to expect a sentence behind bars.

The Independent

The Independent

