Venture Madness, the largest and longest running pitch contest in the Valley, has announced the names of 16 companies that will present at the event in March. Invest Southwest, the nonprofit organization that hosts Venture Madness, said on Thursday that it had received 95 applications and chosen 16 companies to present in four different categories this year. One of the 16 companies chosen is based in Calfornia and the rest are based in Arizona.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO