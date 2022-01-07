The Daily Grind: Who told the biggest MMO-related fib of 2021?

Longtime readers know that the Daily Grind column on MassivelyOP is basically a morning icebreaker post, something fun or juicy or silly to get us warmed up before the regular news gets started every day and occasionally prompt a brand-new reader to ask whether it’s a slow news day (we get maybe three slow news days a year, and we write these pieces days in advance, so that’s never it). The very first Daily Grind on Old Massively was penned on November 3rd, 2007, which means that our staff has written around 5172 Daily Grinds to date. This is, frankly, an extremely stupid number. Even with some repeats every now and then, how are there this many things to talk about when it comes to MMOs?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO