HyperX is raising the bar on the term “long play” with its latest headset unveiled at CES 2022. The Cloud Alpha Wireless will continue the Cloud line of headsets with a 300 hour battery life, which is undoubtedly the longest battery life of any headset on the market. The Cloud Alpha Wireless headset will include DTS Headphone:X along with improved and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that are slimmer and lighter, but maintain the sound and performance of the original headset. The new Cloud Alpha Wireless will also offer soft, pliable leatherette ear cups, custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone is also included with on-board audio controls on the headset, itself.

RETAIL ・ 7 DAYS AGO