Religion

God can do the impossible

Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI love the song, “Yes He Can,” by a group called CAIN. The trio consists of Logan Cain and his sisters, Madison Cain Johnson and Taylor Cain Matz. In their video, we see people facing challenges. They include: a boy trying to make a basket; a jogger; a young couple on...

fremonttribune.com

dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Telegraph

Why Erich von Däniken still believes that God was an astronaut

“Hello,” says the brisk and slightly accented voice on the telephone. “I’m Erich von Däniken.”. I can feel a little shiver of excitement pass through my body – and then back in time, to 14-year-old me, entranced by a garish paperback with his name on the cover. “NGL”, as the young people say: when I was asked to interview von Däniken, my first feeling was astonishment that this titanic figure in late 20th-century popular publishing was still with us.
ASTRONOMY
Jesus
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Telegraph

Don’t play the God card with the unvaccinated, Justin Welby

Most of the time, people criticise the Church of England generally and the Archbishop of Canterbury in particular for not talking enough about Jesus. “Too much politics,” his critics say. “Not enough religion”. Well, they should be happy now because the Archbishop has brought Jesus right into the middle of the hottest political subject of the day by intimating that Jesus would have got vaccinated.
RELIGION
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now

The Bible suggests that God has a history of using people in the strangest ways. My take on it is He uses the strangest people to carry out His divine will? After all, doesn’t the Bible let us know that those who feel quite strange about it, are chosen by God to carry out heavenly […] The post Spiritually Speaking: Fortunately—or even unfortunately—it’s your turn now appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
RELIGION
crowrivermedia.com

How much do we trust what God says is true?

What would our lives be like if we trusted our God? When we explore what it means to trust God in our lives, I don’t mean how you understand God’s existence, or question salvation. I am questioning how trust plays out in our lives. Like gravity, when we...
Rogersville Review

Looking ahead to the challenges of 2022: Our Father God can do anything

There is always expectation when crossing any unknown threshold. Whether it is a house you have never entered, a town, city or state you have never visited, or the beginning of a year, you have expectations, and my prayer would be that your expectations are good and hopeful in 2022.
outreachmagazine.com

Don’t Quit Your Day Job (God Can Use It)

We need to encourage those who work “secular” jobs to live on mission as those strategically placed by God. It is easy within the culture of the church for many people to feel the call to full-time vocational ministry at some point. It’s almost a right of passage—someone...
Delta Discovery

Will You Do God a Great Big Favor This Year?

Seems like this column has become my annual beginning of the year message. Please take me seriously. Do the Lord a great big favor: read your Bible this year!. Imagine that somebody had heroically saved your life in the past. At great risk to their own life, they had plucked you out of the jaws of death. Now imagine that they called you up today saying, “I was wondering if you could do me a little favor.” You would say, “Yes!” Now suppose the friend tells you this: “It may sound strange, but I was wondering if you would take ten or fifteen minutes every morning for this next year to get a cup of coffee ready for me. I’ll stop by the house to get it, but not come in unless you insist.” Most would say, “Absolutely, I’ll even have you in for breakfast.”
swark.today

Can Man Make gods For Himself?

In our trek through the Word of God arranged chronologically we find ourselves in the middle of Jeremiah 16. The message to what is left of the nation of Israel, i.e., Judah, for quite a long while at this point has been that God will summon a pagan nation from afar to thrash Judah in much the same way that He had summoned Assyria to punish the northern kingdom of Israel. However, as God often does in the middle of declaring judgment and punishment, He pauses to deliver a brief promise of future restoration when the impending judgment is brought to completion.
Primetimer

Jeopardy!'s Amy Schneider on "how I got smart": Being born white and "perceived as male" made a difference

Schneider, who made history as the first transgender contestant to make Jeopardy!'s Tournament of Champions, writes in Defector that “How are you so smart?” is a question she's been asked all her life -- even moreso with her Jeopardy! run. In answering the question, Schneider writes, "I generally take one of two approaches. One is to attribute my intelligence to factors outside of my control. With this approach, I’ll generally observe that I was born with a brain that, for whatever reason, retains knowledge well. I don’t have a 'photographic' memory or anything like that; God knows I’ve spent enough time hunting my apartment for my phone to disprove that idea. But while many people, upon learning that, for example, 'oviparous' is an adjective meaning 'egg-laying,' will quite sensibly forget it almost immediately, I will probably remember it, and without any particular effort. Another factor, of course, is my privilege. Unlike most people in history, I wasn’t born into grinding poverty, and my parents believed in the value of knowledge as its own reward. Moreover, I am white, and until well into adulthood, was perceived as male. Had that not been the case, my intelligence would have been seen as surprising at best, and threatening at worst, which undoubtedly would have impacted my intellectual development. But it was the case, and I was never discouraged from acquiring knowledge. (Well, almost never; I was strongly discouraged from acquiring any knowledge whatsoever about human sexuality, with … mixed results.) My other general approach is to dispute the premise of the question, that I’m even 'so smart' to begin with. After all, being able to do things like name all the monarchs from the House of Stuart is a pretty narrow definition of 'smart,' don’t you think?"
TV & VIDEOS

